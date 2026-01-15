As the calendar flipped to 2026, the Beckham household faced an unwelcome reminder that some rifts refuse to heal with time.

Despite David and Victoria's New Year's olive branch—a carefully posted Instagram tribute to their eldest son—Brooklyn remained noticeably silent, his conspicuous social media snub speaking volumes about a family fracture that continues to deepen.

What was supposed to mark a turning point instead crystallised the worst fears of a mother watching helplessly from across the Atlantic as her eldest child drifted further away.

The festive period proved particularly painful for Victoria, who has watched with mounting concern as Brooklyn ignores his parents' attempts at reconciliation. Insiders reveal that the fashion entrepreneur is convinced her son is spiralling, caught in circumstances entirely beyond her control.

'Victoria is beside herself over what's happening with Brooklyn,' a source close to the family explains. 'She's trying so hard not to show it publicly, but this is a very hard time for her. She thought things would be better by now or at least they'd be on speaking terms, but things are only getting worse, and she can't help but feel like Brooklyn is in way over his head.'

The Digital Divide: Brooklyn Beckham Snubs His Family Online

The real heartbreak lies in how the estrangement has unfolded so publicly, a nightmare scenario for Victoria, who has always fiercely guarded her family's privacy. After David posted a throwback photograph of himself and his son, captioned 'I love you all so much'—a post Victoria immediately reshared—Brooklyn's silence felt deliberately calculated.

Instead of engaging with his parents, he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, opted to flood their own social media feeds with loved-up couple photographs and festive family moments with the Peltz household in America.

The subtle wounds run deeper than simple ghosting. Brooklyn took the extraordinary step of blocking both David and Victoria from his Instagram account, as well as his youngest brother, Cruz.

The 20-year-old offered a pointed clarification on social media, asserting that his parents would never unfollow their son. They woke up blocked... as did I.' It's the kind of public correction that underscores the raw tension simmering beneath the surface.

'He's her son and she knows him well,' the insider continues. 'She says the way he's lashing out at them online is proof of how much he's really hurting. She's convinced he needs her help and has desperately tried to reach out to him in any way she can, but he keeps shutting her out.' Victoria has reportedly exhausted conventional avenues—emails have gone unanswered, calls ignored, and each blockade has cut deeper than the last.

A Mother's Nightmare: Control Slipping Away

What makes this ordeal especially excruciating for Victoria is its public nature. She has built her empire on carefully curated image management, and having her family's 'dirty laundry' aired across social media platforms represents an invasive nightmare she never anticipated.

'Having it all play out so publicly is excruciating for Victoria,' the source explains. 'She's so image-conscious, the last thing she wants is the whole world knowing her family problems. Brooklyn knows very well that he's twisting the knife when he lashes out on social media.'

Equally troubling is Victoria's conviction that her son is not acting of his own volition. She believes Brooklyn is being steered by those around him—specifically the Peltz family circle. 'Victoria is convinced he's being influenced by people who don't necessarily have his best interests at heart,' the insider reveals. 'It's no exaggeration to say she feels her son has been stolen from her.' This sense of helplessness appears to torment her more than the conflict itself.

David, by contrast, has adopted a more measured stance, encouraging his wife to grant Brooklyn space and time to find his own way. Yet even David's patience has worn thin. Both Romeo, 23, and Cruz have expressed their own disgust at the treatment their mother has endured. The brothers stand united in condemning what they perceive as their eldest sibling's cruelty towards Victoria.

The deterioration accelerated last year, when Brooklyn and Nicola were conspicuously absent from David's 50th birthday celebrations, failed to acknowledge his knighthood, and excluded the entire Beckham family from their lavish vow renewal ceremony. Each deliberate omission registered as a fresh wound, yet the most recent silence—triggered by something unspoken—now has Victoria fearing for her son's wellbeing in ways that extend beyond mere disappointment.

The nights are long in the Beckham household these days, and Victoria's concern has blurred into something more existential. She watches as Brooklyn 'acts like a different person,' and she prays something will soon snap him out of this destructive spiral before the damage becomes irreversible. Time, it seems, is the one thing this fractured family can no longer afford to waste.