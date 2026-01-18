An explosive audio leak has revealed for the first time that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned CBS News it could face legal action from President Donald Trump if the network edited his recent interview. The recording, obtained by The New York Times and shared publicly on Jan. 17, 2026, captures Leavitt directly telling CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil and producers that Trump wanted assurances the full 13-minute interview would be broadcast without cuts, a warning she said came straight from the president. The network ultimately aired the interview in its entirety on CBS Evening News, but the audio's emergence has reignited debate over political influence, legal pressure on journalists and the evolving relationship between the White House and legacy media.

Leavitt's Warning and the Audio Leak

The audio clip, recorded immediately after Trump's sit-down at a Ford Motor Company plant in Dearborn, Michigan, captures the tense exchange. Leavitt is heard relaying the president's instruction: 'Make sure you guys don't cut the tape, make sure the interview is out in full.' When Dokoupil says CBS will run it unedited, she adds, 'If it's not out in full, we'll sue your ass off.'

CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil responded with levity, reportedly saying Trump 'always says that' — a defusive remark that underscored the awkwardness of the moment. Some CBS staffers present at the exchange initially interpreted Leavitt's comment as jest. However, her serious tone and the context of past legal confrontations between the Trump administration and major news organisations have lent the remark new weight.

CBS later confirmed publicly that it had already determined to air the interview unedited prior to the White House encounter, underscoring its editorial independence. A spokesperson told The New York Times that the decision was made at the point of booking the interview and was not altered by the administration's remark.

Legal History Between Trump and CBS

This incident cannot be separated from a fraught legal history between President Trump and the network. In late 2024, Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS over alleged deceptive editing of a 60 Minutes interview with then-vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Paramount Global, CBS's corporate parent at the time, settled that lawsuit for £11.95 million ($16 million), a resolution that drew sharp criticism from First Amendment advocates who argued the suit lacked substantial merit. That settlement, paid in July 2025, remains contentious within journalistic circles. Many newsroom veterans see it as a dangerous precedent, suggesting that legal threats can extract large payouts and influence editorial decision-making.

The threat to sue CBS now follows a broader pattern of Trump's legal engagements with media companies. In the year prior, he initiated lawsuits against other outlets, including CNN and The New York Times, seeking billions in damages for claims of defamation and bias, though some of those cases have faced judicial scrutiny and dismissal.

Editorial Independence Under Strain

The leak has stirred anxiety inside CBS News and across the media industry. Staffers who spoke on condition of anonymity have described a sense of unease, especially given the network's changing leadership and recent corporate developments. Paramount's sale last year to Skydance Media, whose CEO David Ellison has ties to the Trump orbit and secured regulatory approval from the White House, further complicated the network's internal dynamics.

This isn’t how a free press operates https://t.co/X3gYmRRpJM — Amber Speaks Up (@AmberWoods100) January 18, 2026

Following the acquisition, Skydance appointed former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief for CBS News — a decision that alarmed many journalists due to her limited broadcast experience and a perception of ideological alignment with conservative viewpoints. This leadership shift has coincided with reports of newsroom turmoil, including staff complaints about editorial direction and morale. Critics argue that the dual pressures of legal threats and corporate repositioning risk chilling critical coverage of the administration.

First Amendment advocates and media lawyers have been outspoken. Some describe the leaked remark as a stark illustration of how litigation threats are being used to shape media behaviour and editorial choices. Others counter that in a fiercely competitive media environment, networks are compelled to publish full interviews for transparency and ratings, irrespective of external pressure.

Enduring questions remain about the balance of power between the state and the press in an era of litigation and political polarisation.