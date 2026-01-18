President Donald Trump's biographer has claimed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's arrest may have been prompted by the latter mocking Trump's dance moves. Michael Wolff stated on his Inside Trump's Head podcast that Trump became upset when he saw Maduro imitating his signature dance moves in what appeared to be a mocking fashion.

The claims come weeks after Trump had Maduro and his wife arrested following multiple attempts to negotiate with the Venezuelan leader. However, the White House has dismissed Wolff's credibility, with Communications Director Steven Cheung accusing the author of fabricating stories about the president.

Controversial Dance Moves

According to Wolff, Trump was especially irked by Maduro's mocking behaviour. The Venezuelan president is accused of making fun of Trump's infamous dance moves after rejecting offers for a 'luxurious retirement'.

'Maduro, remember—they offered him all kinds of stuff, you know, 'We'll set you up anywhere you want, you know, a luxurious retirement. And he... completely rejected that and then danced in a mocking fashion,' Wolff said.

The author, who has written four books about Trump, stressed that the one thing people shouldn't do is mock the US President.

Grain of Salt

However, Inquisitr claimed that the White House does not regard Wolff highly, suggesting his claims should be taken with caution. Communications Director Steven Cheung slammed Wolff for reportedly fabricating stories about the president.

'He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,' Cheung said in a statement.

Viral Dance Videos

Videos of Maduro dancing went viral online, with some netizens convinced that his moves backfired on him. In the video, Maduro is seen raising his hands in the air while swaying his hips. The moves are oddly similar to Trump's dancing.

'The internet never forgets -- and dictators hate being laughed at. From strongman to meme in record time,' one person wrote.

Trump is known for breaking into his simple dance moves every time he celebrates something publicly. It is unclear if Maduro intentionally copied him, as the moves are very simple and can be done by anyone.

Last year, a video of Trump moving his arms from left to right went viral.

'Trump dance in California reminds us there's hope for all Americans,' one person joked.

'Iconic Trump dance to Y.M.C.A. The GOAT is on fire in the cold of the Pennsylvania night,' one person commented.

Maduro’s viral “No War, Yes Peace” dance remix backfired HARD. 💃

The internet never forgets—and dictators hate being laughed at.

From strongman to meme in record time. 😂🇺🇸#MAGA pic.twitter.com/pLy7F9iCJO — Eric Trump Commentary (@erictrumpfan1) January 6, 2026

Melania's Reaction

Earlier this month, Trump revealed that his wife, Melania Trump, dislikes his dancing.

'My wife hates when I do this. She's a very classy person, right? She said, 'It's so unpresidential.' I said, 'But I did become president,'' he said, according to Reuters.