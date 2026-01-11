The initial introduction between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle was far from the fairy-tale sisterhood many royal watchers had envisioned. Royal fans were initially excited about the royal trio – Prince William, Middleton, and Prince Harry – becoming the 'fab four' with the addition of Markle, but that didn't materialise after the Sussexes decided to step back from their royal duties in 2020.

It turned out that the Princess of Wales had significant reservations about meeting Prince Harry's then-girlfriend. Sources, however, clarified that the future queen consort's hesitation was reasonable. But the early reluctance set a cautious tone for a relationship that would eventually become one of the most scrutinised bonds in modern history.

'She Was a Little Frightened'

Christopher Andersen, author of several royal books with a new one titled Kate! , coming out in May, claimed that Middleton 'side-stepped' her husband and brother-in-law's efforts to introduce her to the Horrible Bosses actress, delaying their first official meeting.

A close friend of Middleton explained that her 'initial reluctance [came] from a good place.' Apparently, she was concerned about Prince Harry with the details she learned about Markle from news reports and other write-ups.

'She's always been a substitute big sister to Harry, watching out for him and making certain no one takes advantage,' the source said (via Daily Mail). 'I think she was a little frightened by what she was reading.'

Middleton and Markle's first encounter was reportedly a success. The Princess of Wales even told Markle that she could contact her if she needed 'anything at all,' per Andersen.

The author noted that it was the right move for Middleton because if there was anyone who could help Markle navigate her way into the royal fold, it would be the 'ever-patient, transcendentally calm Kate.'

Royals Concern About Harry

Middleton was not the only royal who was concerned about Prince Harry when he started dating Markle. Prince William was also worried because he felt that their relationship was progressing too fast. The reaction was not surprising, considering that the Prince of Wales waited nearly a decade before proposing to Middleton.

'William worried aloud that things were moving too fast. Meghan had secured a degree of control over his brother that no other woman ever had,' Andersen penned in his book Brothers and Wives.

However, Prince Harry was reportedly 'defensive' whenever the subject was about Markle. So, friends and family members couldn't just talk about the topic as it left them on 'tenterhooks.'

The late Prince Philip, however, wasn't having it. He reportedly warned Prince Harry about his choice of bride.

'One steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them,' Prince Harry's grandfather reportedly told him, according to historian Andrew Lownie.

Clashes and Disputes

Middleton's concerns may not be unfounded, as things didn't really work out between them and Markle. While Middleton has remained mum about her relationship with her sister-in-law, the latter opened up about their not-so-good encounters.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle was asked about the reports that she made Middleton cry. 'The reverse happened,' she said, contradicting prior claims and clarifying that it was Middleton who moved her to tears.

According to Markle, Middleton 'was upset about something' but took 'accountability' and even sent her flowers and a note to apologise.

In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Markle recounted their first meeting, saying she was wearing 'ripped jeans' and was 'barefoot' when she first met the Prince and Princess of Wales. She, however, hinted that she wasn't very comfortable during the encounter after realising that the 'formality' on the outside carried through on the inside.

'Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger,' Markle shared. 'I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.'

Meanwhile, in Prince Harry's book Spare, he shared that Middleton got offended when his wife suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge had a 'baby brain.' Middleton reportedly found it offensive and demanded an apology.

Despite the falling out between Middleton and Markle, the royal mother of three has remained close to Prince Harry. Middleton is reportedly playing the peacemaker to reconcile her husband and brother-in-law and the Duke of Sussex listens to her.

An insider previously told Heat World that Middleton was trying to convince her husband to 'soften on Harry and Meghan.' However, since she was having a hard time getting them both, she reportedly convinced Prince Harry to return without Markle on his next trip.

Prince Harry is still fighting to reinstate his armed security in the United Kingdom, suggesting he plans to return to England, probably with his family. Unfortunately, Markle is reportedly not as enthusiastic about a UK return and his efforts are allegedly only putting a strain on their marriage.