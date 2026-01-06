Prince Harry's fight to reinstate his armed security detail in the United Kingdom to bring his family home safely is allegedly straining his marriage with his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly facing a 'deeply emotional' dispute amid his fight to return to the UK.

This internal friction has sparked fresh concerns and reignited rumours that Prince Harry and Markle are on the brink of a divorce. Insiders claimed that the royal couple is increasingly at odds over where to raise their children and how to manage their public roles, with one source warning the dispute 'threatens to tear them apart – geographically and emotionally.'

'Britain Could Truly Break Them'

A source familiar with the Sussexes told Radar Online that the dispute 'threatens to tear them apart – geographically and emotionally.' The tipster stressed that there was no question in their affection and commitment, but the tension is 'driven by two very different anxieties pulling them in opposite directions.'

Prince Harry is reportedly 'becoming increasingly fixated' on returning to Britain amid his father King Charles' health battle. He reportedly feels that it's the best time to reconcile with his family and that the monarch's 'declining health' carries a sense of 'urgency and consequence.' Markle, however, allegedly doesn't share the same intense desire to return to the UK. 'He and Meghan are broken in a lot of ways, and this drive to return to Britain could truly break them,' the source added.

A History of Divorce Rumours

This is not the first time rumours of a professional and personal decoupling have plagued Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Since they tied the knot in 2018, many expected their marriage wouldn't work, with some predicting they would separate after three or five years.

The Sussexes have shown their critics wrong. However, in the past few months, there has been nonstop talk about them drifting apart. An anonymous source told Star Magazine that Markle was in 'full panic mode' after Harry returned home from a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in December, because she felt he was intentionally seeking distance from their family.

Additionally, last year, Markle made headlines for allegedly being in talks about a book detailing her life 'post-divorce,' which many thought suggested her marriage with Harry was heading south.

A source close to the situation, however, noted that it was a 'general' discussion about life after divorce to gauge if publishers would 'theoretically be interested' in it. Markle was previously married to Trevor Engelson for three years, from 2011 to 2014, before she met and married Prince Harry.

Prince Harry's Fight for UK Security

Central to the recent divorce rumours is Harry's continued fight against the Home Office to reinstate his armed security whenever he visits the UK. Prince William's younger brother wants to ensure his family's safety whenever he brings them home.

Harry lost the tax-funded security in February 2020 after he and Markle announced that they were stepping back as senior working royals. He offered to pay for the security, but the Home Office declined, noting that it's against the law for wealthy people to buy police protection. Also, Ravec is determined to keep security exclusive to working royals, not to any private citizens who can afford to pay for their limited specialist resources.

Prince Harry's security request is still under review, and there are rumours it might be reinstated following a stalker scare. Critics, however, argued that the stalker was not an actual threat because the woman, who had reportedly been following Harry, was allegedly a paid member of the Sussex Squad.