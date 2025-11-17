Kate Middleton is reportedly attempting to broker a reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William, who have been estranged for years. So, the Princess of Wales urged her brother-in-law to come back home without his wife, Meghan Markle, to appease his older brother.

Kate Middleton Urges Prince Harry To Return To the UK Without Meghan Markle

The royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry has been ongoing for years. However, Kate Middleton is reportedly making efforts to reconnect the royal siblings.

A source cited by the Heat World said that the Princess of Wales has 'tried everything to get William to soften on Harry, and Meghan as well,' but she is unable to persuade the future king. So, Middleton decided to be 'practical' and suggesting Prince Harry visit from the picture by asking Prince Harry the UK without the Duchess of Sussex.

'Her hands are tied, so in the spirit of being practical, she's urging Harry to come back without Meghan on his next trip, as proof that he's his own man and not joined at the hip with his wife,' an insider told the outlet.

According to the insider, the future queen consort was convinced that it was 'the only way he can start rebuilding his reputation in William's eye.' Middleton reportedly wants to remain connected with the Sussexes and sees no harm in Harry keeping 'some autonomy and being allowed to have a relationship with his homeland and his family.'

As for Middleton, Prince Harry reportedly trusts her. In fact, she is 'the only person left who can speak to Harry honestly without him getting defensive' and he listens to her like an older sister, according to the insider.

'So when she tells him the best thing he could do is continue coming back home without Meghan by his side, it does get through,' the source added.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton have maintained their close bond despite his estrangement from his brother. The pair reportedly shared such a strong connection that when Prince William and Middleton split in 2007, former royal butler Grant Harrold thought they would be together.

Prince William and Prince Harry Feud Revisited

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry were very close before the Duke's marriage to Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex was always with Middleton and Prince William, so he was dubbed their wingman and third wheel. However, things started to change when he began dating Markle and eventually married her.

Prince William asked his younger brother to slow down his relationship with Markle, but the latter took it negatively. Harry interpreted William's concern as judgment.

The tension worsened when Prince William reportedly called Meghan' difficult.' Also, Prince Harry felt betrayed that his brother's office did not take action against the racist and misogynistic press coverage toward Markle.

The siblings eventually parted ways when Prince Harry decided to step back from his royal duties and settle in California. Prince William was disappointed when his younger brother stepped back from his royal duties.

Kate Middleton has played the peacekeeper between the two royals. However, it seems that she's having difficulty because the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry has been going on for over five years already.