Kate Middleton has a tight schedule due to her royal engagements. At home, she is also hands-on with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Unlike most people, Middleton keeps up with trends and news using mediums other than her phone. After all, Prince William's wife is not very attached to her mobile device.

In a hilarious revelation, podcaster Giovanna Fletcher has shared that the Princess of Wales is so detached from her phone that she constantly loses it. The situation is apparently so well-known that one Christmas, all the gifts she received were gadgets designed to help her keep track of her phone.

'She Always Loses Her Phone'

While speaking with The Times, podcaster Giovanna Fletcher revealed that Middleton is so detached from her phone that she keeps losing it. There was one Christmas when all the gifts she received had to do with her never losing her phone again.

'She told me that she was notoriously bad at keeping an eye on her phone. She always loses her phone. All of her Christmas presents that year were related to her keeping track of her phone... It was all about her not losing her phone,' Fletcher said.

The Dangers of the Digital World

Middleton previously weighed in on the dangers of having too much screen time, especially for children. Even though she and Prince William have mobile phones of their own, they have agreed not to give their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, their own devices.

Last year, Middleton penned an essay titled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World. 'While digital devices promise to keep us connected, they frequently do the opposite. When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to e-mails while playing with our children, we're not just being distracted, we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires,' she wrote.

A Strict 'No Phones' Rule for the Children

In the Apple TV show The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William revealed that he and his wife are very strict about not giving their children mobile phones. 'We sit and chat. None of the children have phones. It's something we are really strict about,' he said.

In 2018, Prince William already opened up about the importance of ensuring that his children are not too attached to mobile devices and social media. 'This generation are going to be the first to grow up fully immersed in mobile phones, social media, lots of stuff. And yet our generation, the older generation, the parent generation, we're completely left at, 'How do we deal with this? Where do we go to? Where do you learn about how to look after your children's digital world?' he said (via Cosmopolitan).

Pressure Over Prince George's Schooling

Middleton and Prince William are also busy deciding on which school to send Prince George to. According to Mirror UK, the royal couple's alma mater, Eton College, and Marlborough College, remain at the top of their list. However, they are most focused on Prince George's well-being.

At present, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all students at Lambrook School, which is just a stone's throw away from the family's home at Forest Lodge. Middleton and Prince William are reportedly pressured to make the best choice for their son. After all, Prince George's next school could make or break him. Decades ago, his grandfather King Charles was sent to Gordonstoun, where he did not necessarily have the best experience.