Princess Diana did not have an easy life while she was still married to King Charles. In fact, years before their divorce was announced, reports revealed that the mom of two already wanted out.

Did Princess Diana Try to Kill Herself?

In the documentary Diana: The Princess and the Bodyguard, Princess Diana's former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, detailed a shocking moment where Prince William and Harry's mom could've killed herself.

The incident reportedly occurred during a ski trip in Lech, Austria, in 1993. On one morning, Wharfe saw Princess Diana in the deep snow, and he immediately confronted her.

Wharfe immediately figured out that Princess Diana must have jumped into the snow, 20 feet down from the first-floor balcony of the place they were staying in.

'She could've died. I mean, making no small point about it. I was actually concerned, really, for her own mentality. Quite what was her mind in actually attempting or believing she could do something like that,' he said (via OK! magazine).

Wharfe also confronted Princess Diana following the incident. When he saw her that day, he noticed that King Charles' wife had a huge smile on her face.

Still, he told the late royal that she shouldn't have done what she did. Princess Diana then told her former bodyguard that she just wanted out and did not want to disturb anyone.

'It could have been a real fuss had you killed yourself,' he told the mom of two.

Why Princess Diana's Bodyguard Left Her

A day later, Wharfe decided to leave his job as Princess Diana's bodyguard. The decision was reportedly difficult for him, but he was traumatized by his former boss's impulsive act.

'Look, following on what happened yesterday, I'm afraid it's not something that I'm prepared to accept. Because that really, for me, actually puts your safety in jeopardy, and for that reason, I shall be leaving your service,' he said.

Wharfe also knew that things would only get worse from then on, and he didn't want to witness any of those.

'It was a difficult decision. I felt sad because I enjoyed the work that I did with her, but I felt it was the right decision, if only to guarantee her security. And I did not want to be part of a security team that failed her,' he said.

Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Princess Diana's Death

Two years after the incident, Princess Diana sat down for an interview with Martin Bashir. During their conversation, she detailed her then-husband's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Following Princess Diana's revelations, Queen Elizabeth reportedly spoke to her and King Charles and urged them to divorce. After all, the controversial interview was not cleared with the palace.

A year later, King Charles and Princess Diana announced their divorce to the entire world. And just one year later, Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash in Paris.

Conspiracy theories swirled after the incident, and some royal commentators became convinced that King Charles was behind the accident.

In a letter she wrote to her former butler, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana allegedly said that she's aware of a plot to kill her in a car crash.

'[Word omitted] is planning 'an accident' in my car, brake failure and serious head injury in order to make the path clear for Charles to marry,' Princess Diana allegedly wrote (via The Guardian).

However, decades passed, and none of these conspiracy theories has been proven to be accurate.