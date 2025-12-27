Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing for the New Year. However, a series of stunning predictions from psychics and astrologers suggests a challenging year ahead for the couple.

Brazilian clairvoyant Athos Salome, dubbed the 'Living Nostradamus,' has predicted that Meghan will return to acting in 2026. In a claim rich with irony, he says her comeback role will be in an independent film, playing a woman who 'abandons a life of privilege to rediscover her essence.'

Astrologer Details What Could Be in Store for Meghan Markle

Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, spoke with Hello! magazine to share her predictions for Markle in 2026. According to her, the year will start on a high note for the Duchess of Sussex. However, things will change starting in March 2026.

'Meghan is primed for take-off in January. It's all go and gung-ho continuing through the Full Moon on 1 February, which lights up her Leo Sun, so she's brimming with plans to be in the front row,' Frank began. March, on the other hand, could reportedly feel like a cold shoulder or a hard slog for the Duchess. By May and June, Markle could reportedly feel a divided reaction to her projects and offerings.

Living Nostradamus Made Predictions About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Frank's predictions are somewhat similar to the remarks made by Brazilian clairvoyant Athos Salome. The 38-year-old said that Markle could face some tension with Netflix next year. Salome also predicted that an escalating dispute between Markle and Netflix would result in the loss of partnerships. Despite this, Salome is convinced that Markle will return to acting next year.

'No blockbusters, no red carpets. Instead, an independent film, directed by a renowned female filmmaker - possibly European or Iranian - will mark her return to the camera. Her role? A woman who abandons a life of privilege to rediscover her essence. A metaphor? Absolutely. A confession? Quite possibly,' he said.

Markle's performance will reportedly surprise everyone because it could gain the attention of the Cannes Film Festival or the Venice Film Festival in 2027.

In relation to Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family, a major event could reportedly take place sometime in early 2026, according to him.

More Prince Harry Predictions Unveiled

Hannah Furness, a royal editor for The Telegraph, also predicted Prince Harry's return to the United Kingdom next year. She shared that if it were only for the Duke of Sussex, he would have already taken his children back to his hometown. On the other hand, Furness believes that Prince Harry would also welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton to his US home if they wanted to visit.

'He wants his family to come over. So maybe 2026 will look very different if that goes ahead,' she said, according to Hello! magazine.

What's in Store for Prince William, Harry in 2026?

While speaking with the Daily Mail, Salome also made a stern prediction about Prince William and Prince Harry. He said that the brothers' relationship will remain strained next year. However, their children could be the ones to reconcile with each other.

'Full reconciliation will come from the next generation: William and Kate's children rebuilding ties with Archie and Lilibet. But that's still years away - there's too much entangled karma, and this is not the time,' he prophesies.

Amid all these predictions, one fact remains true. The royal family will have another eventful year in 2026.