Kathleen Kennedy is set to remain at the helm of Lucasfilm, despite widespread speculation suggesting she would step down by the end of 2025. Reports initially claimed that the long-serving studio president, who has overseen the Star Wars franchise since 2012, was preparing to leave, but new sources indicate otherwise, according to CNN.

On Monday, 24 February, Matthew Belloni of Puck News reported that Kennedy intended to vacate her position by the end of the year. However, an unnamed source has since told CNN that 'there's nothing there right now', adding that any official announcement about Kennedy's retirement, if it were to happen, would only be made when 'actual decisions are made'.

A Storied Career at Lucasfilm

Kennedy, who previously worked alongside Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, became Lucasfilm president in 2012 after Disney acquired the company for £3.2 billion ($4 billion). Under her leadership, the Star Wars franchise was revived with a new trilogy and a slate of standalone films, generating billions in box office revenue.

While the sequel trilogy was financially successful, its returns declined with each instalment. The Force Awakens (2015) took in £755 million ($936 million) domestically, but its sequels, The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019), earned £489 million ($620 million) and £406 million ($515 million), respectively. Though these figures still outperformed the prequel films, some fans criticised the direction of the franchise.

Beyond the main saga, Kennedy spearheaded the development of standalone projects, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) proving a major hit, earning £406 million ($532 million). However, Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) struggled at the box office, bringing in just £168 million ($213 million), well below its estimated £197 million ($250 million) production budget. The film's underperformance led Lucasfilm to shift its focus towards television and streaming.

Lucasfilm's Focus on Streaming

With declining box office results, Kennedy pivoted Lucasfilm towards Disney+ content. The launch of The Mandalorian in 2019 marked a significant success, spawning multiple spin-offs including The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka. However, not all Disney+ projects under Kennedy's leadership have fared well. The Acolyte was cancelled in August after a single season following mixed reviews, per Daily Mail.

Despite setbacks, anticipation remains high for Andor season two, which is set to premiere on 22 April. Additionally, Lucasfilm is preparing for its return to the big screen with The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature film directed by Jon Favreau, announced in 2024 as the first Star Wars movie since 2019.

Elon Musk Joins the Debate

Kennedy has been at the centre of controversy, particularly from critics who argue Lucasfilm has become overly focused on identity politics. Billionaire Elon Musk has been vocal in his disapproval, accusing Kennedy of pushing a 'woke agenda' in The Acolyte.

Musk reacted to a post on X that depicted Kennedy as a 'franchise killer', declaring that she was 'more deadly than the Death Star!'. He also accused her of being 'super bigoted against men' but did not elaborate.

Kennedy addressed criticism of the franchise's direction in an interview with The New York Times, saying, 'Because of the fan base being so male-dominated, they sometimes get attacked in ways that can be quite personal.' She added, 'My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people. That's an easy decision for me.'

Despite ongoing speculation, Kennedy remains in her role, and for now, Lucasfilm's future under her leadership appears intact. Whether she ultimately departs in 2025 remains to be seen, but any decision will likely be made on her own terms.