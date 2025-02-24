The leak of private text messages has embroiled Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a scandal that is making waves on social media and in the courts. According to reports, messages exchanged between influencer Ashley St. Clair and MAGA figure Isabella Moody allegedly reveal a scheme to 'baby trap' the billionaire.

Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old influencer and conservative commentator, is currently in a legal battle for full custody of her son. She has publicly accused Musk of neglecting his responsibilities as a father.

However, critics argue that the leaked messages suggest St. Clair had planned all along to seduce Musk and have his child—an accusation Musk himself appears to support.

'Rocket Babies' and Seduction

Influencer Isabella Moody shared a series of messages that have raised eyebrows. The texts reportedly show St. Clair discussing her intentions to seduce Musk and describing her desire for his 'rocket babies.'

One message allegedly reads, 'I'll take one for the team, seduce Elon, and get in a rocket to see what's up. ' St. Clair is said to have sent these messages to Moody in May 2023, just after meeting Musk.

In an explosive post on X (formerly Twitter), Moody stated that St. Clair had confessed to wanting to manipulate Musk into having a child with her. 'She planned to seduce him, and now she's leaking his texts,' Moody said, adding that St. Clair was using their child to 'control' Musk.

Musk himself responded to the leak with a simple, 'Woah!'

The text messages have opened the floodgates of criticism for St. Clair, as many on social media are convinced that she manipulated Musk. A social media user responding to Moody's post wrote, 'I hope Elon gets full custody. What a psycho.' At the same time, another said, 'What a horrible person. Should social service check on the child? Clearly she's not a good person.'

Custody Dispute Heats Up

The timing of the leaked text messages couldn't have been better, as it may intensify the petition filed by St. Clair seeking full custody of their son, born in September 2024. In a bombshell lawsuit at the Manhattan Supreme Court, St. Clair claims that Musk has only met their child three times and has shown no interest in taking custody or being involved in their son's upbringing.

St. Clair also alleged that Musk was absent during the birth, though Musk has yet to address these accusations publicly. As part of her petition, St. Clair has requested genetic testing to confirm the child's paternity, citing that she was not involved with anyone else at the time of conception.

To add to the drama, she included a collection of texts in her filing, including the one from 'EM', presumably Elon Musk. It was allegedly sent shortly after the baby's birth. In the text, Musk asks, 'All well?' in response to a photo St. Clair shared from the delivery room.

A 'Private' Revelation

Just days before the court filing, St. Clair made a public announcement, revealing that Musk is the father of her child. On Valentine's Day, she shared the news in a post on X, saying that she had kept the baby's existence private until now to protect their child's safety and privacy.

In her post, St. Clair requested that the media respect her child's privacy and called out the tabloid media for attempting to invade their personal lives. 'I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,' she wrote.

However, her request for privacy sharply contrasts the ongoing public feud with Musk, especially the new details about the relationship.

Meanwhile, Musk responded to St. Clair's revelation with a cryptic post on X, mocking the idea of having yet another child with the laughing-crying emoji.

Since these text messages are now in the public domain, we can expect multiple narratives to emerge out of them. Meanwhile, many are coming out to support the accusations of 'baby trapping' Musk and suggest that St. Clair may have used this opportunity to secure her financial future.

However, others have pointed to Musk's complicated personal life, which is getting public with daily revelations. The billionaire has reportedly fathered 13 children with various women, including Canadian pop artist Grimes, the mother of her three children.