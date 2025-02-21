Grimes, the musician and former partner of Elon Musk, has made a public plea for help, revealing a medical emergency involving one of their children. Her urgent message to the billionaire has sparked concern and raised questions about their family life, including the number of children they share.

Claire Elise Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, took to X, the social media platform owned by Musk, to make her appeal. On 20 February, she publicly urged the Tesla co-founder, 53, to respond to the texts, calls, and emails she claimed to have sent regarding a 'medical crisis' involving one of their three children.

Musk Silent Amid Grimes's Urgent Plea

In posts that have since been deleted, Grimes stated that Musk had not responded to her attempts to contact him. 'Plz respond about our child's medical crisis,' she wrote. 'I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.'

'If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon,' she added.

Grimes Keeps Child's Identity Private

The New York Post reported that Grimes didn't specify which of her and Musk's children was experiencing the medical issue. When someone suggested that a public appeal might not be the best approach, Grimes emphasised the seriousness of the situation, explaining that their child could face 'life-long impairment.'

'I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting and our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond asap, so I need him to f–king respond and if I have to apply public pressure then I guess that's where we are at,' the 36-year-old Canadian musician posted.

I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids. — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) February 20, 2025

Before taking down her posts, she added one final comment: 'I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response, then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids.'

After her plea, Musk unexpectedly appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, raising a giant chainsaw to underscore his push for the deep federal budget and workforce cuts through President Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency. 'This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy,' Musk said.

A Look At Grimes And Musk's Family Life

While the details of their child's medical situation remain private, Grimes's public plea shines a light on her complex relationship with Musk and their growing family.

The South African billionaire and Grimes began their relationship in 2018, experiencing an on-again, off-again dynamic before officially separating in 2022. Their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020.

The following December, the couple welcomed a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (who goes by Y), via surrogate. Their third child, Techno Mechanicus, also known as 'Tau,' arrived in June 2022. Since their breakup, the former couple has been engaged in a contentious custody dispute.

The Strained Relationship Of Grimes And Musk

Grimes has accused Musk of withholding her children from her and has recently distanced herself from his political views. She also criticised him for bringing X Æ A-Xii (nicknamed X) to the White House earlier this month for a photo opportunity with Trump in the Oval Office.

'He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me,' Grimes wrote in an X post, responding to a user who complimented the toddler's polite behaviour during the visit. 'But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh,' she added.

In addition to his children with Grimes, Musk reportedly has ten other children, including one with Ashley St. Clair, 26, who recently claimed to have given birth to his thirteenth child five months ago.