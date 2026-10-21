Katie Zacharia has returned to public view just days after her abrupt departure from the White House, attracting attention after being photographed exercising in Southern California. The former press secretary was spotted on Tuesday, 20 October, following the end of her five-day tenure in President Donald Trump's administration, which was marked by criticism of her media performances and scrutiny of her professional credentials.

Her brief stint in the role quickly became a talking point in Washington, but her latest appearance has shifted attention to her life outside the White House. Photographs of Zacharia exercising have circulated online, prompting a mixture of compliments, jokes and speculation about her next career move.

Katie Zacharia Shows Off Toned Midsection After White House Exit

Zacharia was photographed exercising outdoors in Southern California, wearing workout clothes that highlighted her toned midsection. The mother of four appeared dressed for a fitness session, with her blonde hair pulled back as she walked in the sunshine.

Zacharia wore a purple sports bra and orange leggings, according to the New York Post. In an op-ed for the paper in February 2026, she admitted that she was 'a loyal member of my local cardio kickboxing gym' and even invited her friends to fill classes and boost the fitness centre's revenue.

The sighting was reported as her first public appearance since leaving her White House position. Rather than attending a political event or giving an interview, Zacharia was seen going about her exercise routine following the sudden end of her high-profile government role.

Zacharia has said the photographs invaded her privacy, according to the Post, and warned that anyone who targets her or her family would face a firm response.

Social Media Reacts to Katie Zacharia's Workout Photos

Zacharia's workout photographs prompted a range of reactions on social media, with several users complimenting her physique while others joked about her departure.

Some commenters speculated about opportunities outside politics, including whether she might launch an OnlyFans account. 'I cannot wait until she opens her OnlyFans account,' wrote X user @ChadCards1979. Another, @CJosephCro, wrote: 'Only Fans in 3, 2, 1...'

'They might have fired her but she's still hot haha', wrote X user @alexisboness. Another user, @m_sophie44, wrote: 'she got fired and showed up in a sports bra, that's a flex i respect'.

Other reactions focused on her fitness and the timing of the photographs. @Shoeseller01 commented: 'She is in shape! Good for her!', adding 'Eat your heart out democrats'. Another user, @jirendariu24588, said the look on her face 'tells you that she had "a tough day at the office"'.

Some posts took a more mocking tone, linking her appearance to the controversy surrounding her departure. @HabsHappy joked: 'Katie Zacharia "I might not have brains but I got a killer body"'. Another, @letthem25, wrote: 'Maybe she should have gone up to the podium in that get up. I'm sure Fox would have praised her.'

The reactions were not uniformly critical, with some users making supportive or politically charged comments. @irishson19161 joked: 'Nice abs, Trump just changed his mind', while @JBforThr33 wrote: 'They are on a full court press to get her a job somewhere lol'.

Katie Zacharia's Five-Day White House Tenure Ended Amid Controversy

Zacharia's appearance comes after her short-lived appointment as White House press secretary attracted scrutiny over her first briefing and professional background. Trump announced her appointment on 9 October, and she left the role on 16 October, after five days in the position. The White House described her exit as 'transitioning out' of the role. She held one White House press briefing during her tenure.

Her first briefing, held on 13 October, lasted approximately 14 minutes and drew criticism over her delivery and handling of questions from reporters. She subsequently appeared on Fox News to defend her performance, explaining that she had little time to prepare for the high-profile position.

Questions about Zacharia's legal credentials also became a major point of contention. Although Trump referred to her as an attorney when announcing her appointment, she acknowledged in a Fox News interview on 15 October that she had failed the California bar examination in 2011 and had not retaken it. Reports indicated that she was not licensed to practise law in California.

As the former press secretary returns to life outside the administration, her workout photographs have become another talking point following a turbulent week in Washington.