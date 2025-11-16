Donald Trump has been accused of assault for various reasons. A new video circulating online features a woman talking about Trump allegedly liking her because she looks like his daughter, and she was only 13 at the time. However, the clip raises eyebrows due to its questionable authenticity.

Netizens React To Katie Johnson's Video Accusing Trump of Assault

X User @Partisan_12 shared a video of a woman talking about Trump's alleged assault. 'Donald Trump knew that I was thirteen,' the caption read, quoting the woman in the interview.

'Katie Johnson is one of the victims of Donald J Trump,' the social media user added.

In the over 1-minute clip, Johnson mentioned another woman named Tiffany, who allegedly encouraged her to try on her different wigs because she showed interest in them. She chose the blonde wig because Tiffany told her it 'looked great' on her.

Johnson claimed that Trump 'specifically asked about me' due to her resemblance to his daughter, who was also 13 years old. The incident happened in 1994, so Johnson was referring to Ivanka Trump.

'He knew the first that he saw me, but he took a liking to me because I look like his daughter,' Johnson said.

The woman in the video added that she decided to come forward in 2016 after learning Trump was running for president to 'tell the country what kind of man this person is.'

Several immediately believed the clip. One even called out Trump to retire. Another claimed Johnson was to testify against Trump, but due to 'death threats,' she disappeared.

This is Katie Johnson. She was 13.

It’s hard to watch but she described being raped and losing her virginity to Donald Trump while crying and begging him to stop. After, he was mad that she was crying.



However, the video was actually fake. @JohnnyRocket71 shared Grok's response, saying it was 'manipulated or AI-generated, with inconsistent audio-visual quality and no verifiable source tying it to a real deposition.' Also, there's no actual woman named Katie Johnson who accused Trump of assault. Katie Johnson was a pseudonym in the 2016 lawsuit alleging that Trump assaulted her, but it was dismissed due to a lack of substantial evidence.

'Liberals just make up S**t. Always live in a hate Fantasy World,' @its_The_Dr commented with laughing emojis.

While some just laughed it off, others believed the video. Thus, several people were furious that such fake news was spread online.

'She has been debunked. You guys are pathetic and stink of desperation,' @MeezmoApril wrote.

Katie Johnson 2016 Lawsuit Revisited

Kati Johnson is a pseudonym in the 2016 lawsuit filed against Donald Trump. The woman behind the case claimed Trump and Jeffrey Epstein raped her when she was 13 in the summer of 1994 in Epstein's Manhattan residence.

In her declaration, the woman said she was recruited by 'Tiffany Doe,' who worked as Epstein's party planner. The claims in the lawsuit were promoted by someone named Al Taylor, later identified as Norm Lubow, the former producer of The Jerry Springer Show.

An associate of Lubow confirmed to the Guardian that he uses the 'Al Taylor' identity. The outlet also learned that the photographs of Al Taylors distributed to media outlets were actually pictures of Al Bowman, a Hollywood promoter and a former producer of The Jerry Springer Show. In a telephone interview, Bowman said he wasn't involved in the lawsuit and admitted that he was a Trump supporter.

Lubow has a history of creating sensational or dramatised media content. He would allegedly recruit people to claim they were involved in 'salacious stories.' Lubow was also behind a tabloid report claiming O.J. Simpson bought illicit drugs on the same day Nicole Brown was murdered, Snopes reported.

The outlet also noted that Revelist was the only outlet to score an interview with the accuser. However, Revelist's Emily Shugerman admitted she was unsure if the woman behind the lawsuit actually existed.

'I don't know if the Katie Johnson I spoke to is the same girl who Trump allegedly raped in 1994, or if that girl even exists,' she wrote, per Snopes.

So, the video of Johnson speaking about Trump allegedly assaulting her should be taken with a grain of salt.