An eastern Kentucky couple who were repeatedly denied financing for a manufactured home decided to build their own house, buying materials as their earnings allowed.

The couple identified publicly as Courtney and Scott, have spent an estimated $58,000 (£43,267) on their property and home so far. This includes $10,000 (£7,459) for the land. Construction and preparation account for approximately $48,000 (£35,807) of that total.

The couple turned to self-funded construction after repeatedly being denied financing for a manufactured home. Scott's unpredictable employment in the coal mining industry, including a layoff during their loan application process, made it virtually impossible to secure a loan.

Rather than giving up on the dream of property ownership, the couple went ahead to purchase 14 acres of land and began building a mortgage-free home. They also documented the entire journey on TikTok.

$10,000 Land Purchase Kickstarted the Project

Their homeowning journey officially began in 2020 when Scott was helping clear timber on a property in eastern Kentucky. He learned the owner intended to sell the land and negotiated a price of $10,000 (£7,459) for an estimated 14 acres.

The couple waited until their tax rebates arrived before committing to buy the property in February 2021. Courtney herself said she was surprised the owner went ahead with the agreement considering they had received other offers.

The next years were spent clearing trees and brush before construction officially began in March 2023. Scott drew on experience gained while he had previously helped his uncles build houses when he was younger.

He also used online searches and YouTube tutorials to do most of the construction himself. The couple then brought in professionals to install the septic system and roof shingles.

Overcoming Construction Errors

Building the house themselves did involve costly setbacks, though. Their most significant setback happened during a problematic delivery of concrete when the delivery truck was unable to navigate the steep terrain to reach the house.

This mistake cost them an immediate $1,800 (£1,342) in lost materials, forcing them to spend another $1,800 (£1,342) for concrete, in addition to equipment rental fees to transport the replacement materials up a mountain to their home.

Courtney also assisted in the project after bypassing expensive quotes for their staircase and assembled it on her own using YouTube tutorials as a guide.

Projected Costs and the Ultimate Motivation

The couple bought building materials as their earnings allowed while also covering household necessities, including groceries. They estimate that the total cost of the completed home between $100,000 (£74,599) and $110,000 (£82,058).

Despite living in a home without siding or permanent kitchen cabinetry, the couple believe the prospect of mortgage-free ownership outweighs temporary discomfort. Courtney summarised the motivation to build a home, regarding their rental history, saying they have been in the position of wondering what would happen if at one point they could not pay.

The couple hopes to give their five children, aged 7 to 16, a permanent family home without the burden of mortgage payments.

It was not an easy thing to do, though. The Kentucky couple's outcome depended on land, labour, time, and a willingness to live in a construction site. These are conditions not everyone is prepared to deal with presently.