Choosing gaming peripherals now has less to do with brand loyalty and more to do with what sits under the keycaps. Magnetic switches, which let players decide exactly how far a key travels before it registers, have moved out of enthusiast circles and into mainstream line-ups. Many wirelessSPO mice now match wired ones on polling rate, too.

Epomaker, the Shenzhen-based keyboard maker, has spread that technology across several price points. The six products below cover full-size and compact keyboards, a lightweight mouse, and a wireless headset. Prices are Epomaker's US list prices, converted to sterling at the rate on 12 November.

1. Epomaker HE108: A Full-Size Board With a 500-Hour Battery

Many magnetic-switch keyboards are compact, which suits gaming but gets awkward for anyone who also spends the day in spreadsheets. The Epomaker HE108 keeps all 108 keys, including the number pad, function row, and navigation cluster.

Each key's actuation point can be set between 0.1mm and 3.3mm, adjustable in 0.005mm increments. Polling reaches 8,000Hz over cable or the 2.4GHz dongle, and Epomaker quotes a 128K per-key scan rate. Rapid Trigger, SOCD, DKS, and Mod-Tap are all supported, and a gasket mount over a five-layer dampening stack softens the typing feel.

The battery is the standout feature. Epomaker fits a 10,000mAh cell and quotes roughly 500 hours of use with the lighting off, or about 32 hours with it on. The board connects over USB-C, 2.4GHz, and Bluetooth 5.0, pairs with up to five devices, works with Windows, macOS, and Android, and lists at $99.99 (about £76).

2. Epomaker HE75 V2 TMR: Magnetic and Mechanical Switches in One

The Epomaker HE75 V2 TMR replaces conventional Hall effect sensors with tunnel magnetoresistance, or TMR, sensing. Epomaker says TMR is generally more sensitive and uses less power, which matters most on a wireless board.

Its more unusual feature is a hybrid hot-swap PCB. It takes magnetic switches as well as standard 3-pin and 5-pin mechanical ones, so owners can choose between adjustable magnetic switches for competitive play and conventional switches for everyday typing without buying a second keyboard.

Actuation adjusts from 0.1mm to 3.5mm, Rapid Trigger works down to 0.01mm, and polling tops out at 8,000Hz. The 75% layout has 80 keys plus a rotary knob that can be swapped for two extra keys. An 8,000mAh battery powers the 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 modes, and the board comes in black or white. The list price is $129 (about £98).

3. Epomaker HE60 Lite: Magnetic Switches on a Tighter Budget

At 61 keys and 0.54kg, the Epomaker HE60 Lite is the smallest board here. Without arrow keys or a function row, it leaves plenty of desk space for players who use low mouse sensitivity and sweep their arm across the pad. The missing keys sit on Fn layers.

Compared with the standard HE60, Epomaker has dropped the wireless modes, swapped the aluminium plate for polycarbonate, and moved from PBT to ABS keycaps. The gaming features stay. Rapid Trigger can be tuned to 0.01mm, and DKS, SOCD, and Mod-Tap are all included. Wired polling reaches 8,000Hz, and the whole board is scanned at 4,000Hz. Settings live in a web driver opened with Fn+B, so there is nothing to install.

Inside are Clear Mag Pro magnetic switches and a five-layer dampening stack that includes latex foam and a silicone bottom pad. Shine-through legends let the RGB backlighting show through the keycaps.

The HE60 Lite is priced at $45.99. Epomaker is positioning it below the standard HE60, which sells for $59.99 (about £45).

4. Epomaker Magcore65 Lite: Inductive Sensing at a Lower Price

Instead of Hall effect sensors, the Epomaker Magcore65 Lite reads key position through inductance. Epomaker says the design reduces the effect of heat changes and vibration, cutting down on recalibration.

Actuation can be set between 0.1mm and 3.4mm. Wired latency is quoted at 0.125ms with 8,000Hz polling, and SOCD, DKS, and Mod-Tap are there for shooters, MOBAs, and rhythm titles.

The 65% layout has 66 keys and keeps the arrows. It uses a gasket mount with four layers of dampening, a mix of double-shot and silk-screened keycaps, and a 4,000mAh battery for 2.4GHz and Bluetooth use. It comes in black and lists at $79.99 (about £60).

5. Epomaker Carbonis: A 50g Carbon Fibre Mouse

The Epomaker Carbonis shell is made from carbon fibre composite, which keeps the weight at about 50g without the perforated holes found on many ultralight mice. Its shape is built for right-handers with medium or large hands.

Tracking comes from PixArt's PAW3950 sensor, rated up to 30,000 DPI. Polling defaults to 1,000Hz and can be raised to 8,000Hz over cable or 2.4GHz, with wired latency quoted at 0.3ms.

A small LCD on the mouse displays the current DPI and polling settings, remaining charge, and connection mode, and both settings can be changed on the mouse itself. The five programmable buttons are set up through browser-based software. It connects over 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, or USB, comes in Black Gold, and lists at $89.99 (about £68).

6. Epomaker GX1: An Open-Back Wireless Headset

The Epomaker GX1 marks the brand's move into gaming audio. It pairs 50mm dynamic drivers with open-back earcups, which give a wider sense of space than closed designs but let more sound in and out. Virtual 7.1 surround helps place footsteps and other directional cues.

A detachable boom microphone with environmental noise cancellation handles voice chat. The 2.4GHz dongle works with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, and Switch; Bluetooth covers phones and tablets, and Xbox Series consoles are supported by cable only.

It weighs about 320g and has leather earpads and a seven-position headband. Battery life runs to 70 hours with the RGB off, or 30 hours with it on. Colours are Black Grey, Pink, and White, and the list price is $49.99 (about £38).

Save on EPOMAKER Gaming Keyboards and Peripherals This Black Friday

EPOMAKER's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion runs from 16 November to 3 December 2026, giving shoppers an opportunity to save on selected keyboards, mice, headsets, and other products.

During the campaign, most EPOMAKER products will receive automatic discounts of at least 15%. Eligible purchases can also qualify for the brand's Spend & Save promotion, which provides additional savings based on the total order value.

The pre-sale period runs from 16 to 17 November, followed by the main sale from 18 November to 3 December. With the campaign covering Thanksgiving and the wider Black Friday shopping period, buyers can compare the six gaming picks above and check whether their preferred models qualify for additional discounts.

Visit the EPOMAKER Black Friday promotion page to explore eligible products and current offers.

About Epomaker

Founded in 2019, Epomaker is a global mechanical keyboard brand dedicated to making high-quality, feature-rich keyboards accessible to enthusiasts worldwide. Short for 'Epoch of Makers', it champions customisation, creativity, and performance, blending advanced features with everyday reliability.

Backed by a community-driven approach, Epomaker continuously refines its products through user feedback, delivering innovative, competitively priced keyboards built for work, play, and creation.