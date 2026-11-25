A 70-year-old California man is suing his doctor and two medical technology companies after allegedly discovering through text messages that his replacement knee contained electronic sensors capable of recording his movements.

Steve Russak, a resident of Santa Rosa Valley, underwent knee replacement surgery in 2025 without, he claims, being informed that he would receive an internet-connected implant.

In the days following his operation, Russak received four text messages from medical device manufacturer Zimmer Biomet encouraging him to activate a mobile application.

He only began to understand what had happened when a company representative called to help him configure the equipment.

'I said, 'What? I don't know what you're talking about,'' Russak told KFF Health News in a report published on 23 November 2026.

A Battery and Sensors Inside His Knee

Russak received the Persona IQ, an artificial knee implant developed by Zimmer Biomet and health technology company Canary Medical.

The implant contains a lithium-ion battery, sensors and a wireless transmitter. Its technology received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorisation in August 2021.

The device can record a patient's step count, walking speed, stride length, distance travelled and knee mobility. Once activated, the system can transmit information to healthcare professionals and authorised administrators at both companies.

The device cannot track a patient's geographical location through GPS.

Russak alleges that he was never given the opportunity to reject the smart implant or opt out of its monitoring functions before surgery.

He has refused to activate data transmission, citing privacy concerns. According to KFF Health News, Medicare paid for Russak's surgery and implant, but his account showed no claims for remote monitoring.

Russak also said compatibility issues involving the implant recently prevented him from undergoing an MRI scan, although Zimmer Biomet classifies the device as compatible with MRI scans under specified conditions.

Manufacturers Deny Allegations as Legal Battle Continues

Russak is pursuing legal action against his doctor, Zimmer Biomet and Canary Medical, alleging that he did not provide informed consent for the smart implant.

Both companies denied all allegations in their initial court responses. Russak told KFF Health News that he had dropped his fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims against his doctor but was continuing to pursue other allegations, including lack of informed consent.

As of 23 November, the doctor had not filed a response to the complaint, according to KFF Health News. Neither the doctor nor his lawyer responded to the publication's requests for comment.

Zimmer Biomet spokesperson Troy Kirkpatrick declined to discuss the litigation but maintained that patients must authorise the transmission of recovery data when establishing an account. Canary Medical did not respond to requests for comment.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 2026.

Russak is not alone. Another California patient, Jodi Murphy, has filed a similar lawsuit alleging that she received a Persona IQ implant without giving specific informed consent. Her doctor and the medical practice have denied the allegations.

Zimmer Biomet's product documentation states that the movement data generated by its smart knee are not intended to guide clinical decisions and have 'not been shown to provide any clinical benefit'.

Russak's overriding concern remains control over his personal information.

'Every step you take, they know every step you take,' he said.