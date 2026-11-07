Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Advent Calendar is facing a backlash from shoppers who say a £158 box of hair accessories does not justify its luxury price tag, sparking a hunt for better-value alternatives.

The 2026 SKIMS Accessories Advent Calendar is priced at $148 (approximately £111) in the US and £158 in the UK. Marketed as an accessories collection, it contains no clothing, and online debate has focused on whether the selection offers sufficient value for its premium price, even though its contents were reportedly disclosed before purchase.

SKIMS Advent Calendar Unboxing Sparks Criticism

A TikTok user posted an unboxing video of the SKIMS Accessories Advent Calendar, giving viewers a closer look at the products included in the 12‑day collection.

The calendar contains a selection of accessories, including scrunchies, hair elastics, bobby pins, hair clips, headbands, keychains and a compact mirror. Rather than clothing items, the collection focuses on smaller SKIMS‑branded accessories.

The unboxing drew significant attention, with commenters questioning the selection and whether the products justified the price tag.

One comment, which received more than 866,000 likes, pointed out that the calendar contained SKIMS products but no actual clothing. Another questioned the value of the contents compared with the price.

Other commenters raised concerns about the amount of packaging used and expressed disappointment as the creator continued opening the compartments.

However, the contents of the calendar had reportedly been disclosed before the criticism gained traction. This raises a separate question about whether shoppers can know exactly what they are purchasing but still feel that the overall selection does not offer enough value for the price.

Shoppers Share Advent Calendar Alternatives After SKIMS Backlash

The unboxing video has also circulated on Threads, where the discussion has moved beyond the calendar itself. Social media users are sharing alternative beauty, lifestyle and novelty advent calendars they believe are worth considering instead.

One recommendation was the M·A·C 24 Days of M·A·C Icons Advent Calendar, which retails for £195 in the UK. The 2026 edition contains 24 full‑sized and miniature beauty products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeshadows, mascara, eyeliner and skincare items. It also includes an exclusive Lipglass Cap accessory.

M·A·C advertises the calendar as offering a 60 per cent saving against the combined retail value of its contents.

Another suggestion was the Vogue Festive Calendar 2026, priced at £355. It features 28 full‑sized products across beauty, skincare, fragrance, jewellery, accessories and wellness.

The collection includes products from brands such as Longchamp, Burberry, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Therabody and Merit. Vogue advertises the combined value of its contents at more than £1,680.

Both calendars are listed for the UK market, giving shoppers alternatives across different price points and product categories.

Another Beauty Advent Calendar Draws Attention

Another calendar mentioned in the discussion was the NYX Professional Makeup Bling Box 24‑Day Holiday Advent Calendar.

Listed at $110 (approximately £82) in the US, the calendar contains 24 full‑sized beauty products, with an advertised combined value of $212 (approximately £159).

Its selection includes lip products, eyeshadows and other face and eye make‑up items. However, a UK retail listing and confirmed local availability could not be established, so British shoppers may need to check regional stockists before considering it.

Other Advent Calendars Shoppers Are Recommending

The Threads discussion was not limited to beauty and fashion brands. Other users shared recommendations across food, home fragrance, toys and novelty gifts.

These included Aldi's cheese and candle advent calendars, Bonne Maman's jams and spreads calendar, Penzeys Spices, Trader Joe's cat advent calendar and National Geographic's gemstone collection.

One commenter also highlighted the LEGO City Advent Calendar, specifically the 2026 edition, set 60510. Listed at £22.99 in the UK, it contains 252 pieces.

One Threads user summed up the criticism with the comment: 'Skims really got people paying $150 for stuff you'd throw in the junk drawer.'