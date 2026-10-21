A 60-year-old husband with $4 million (£3 million) saved and a paid-off home wrote to MarketWatch this week, asking whether he can finally retire after his wife insisted they still cannot afford it, reflecting broader concerns about retirement security among US savers.

The $4 Million Question

The husband, who stayed anonymous, described an enviable position. The couple, married for 31 years, hold $4 million in investments and a $1.1 million (£820,000) home that is fully paid off. They carry no debt, earn a combined $340,000 (£254,000) a year, and rarely spend on themselves. Even so, he told the column, they argue about money constantly.

He admitted he is the cautious one, reading 401(k) statements each morning and modelling the portfolio under different withdrawal rates. His wife calls the habit 'monitoring the apocalypse'. When markets fell last year after new tariffs, he floated working three more years. She reminded him the portfolio had still grown over the decade.

The breaking point was small. She wanted an $8,000 (£6,000) trip to Italy for their anniversary, and he said no, not because they could not afford it but because both still work. Her reply landed hard. What, she asked, is the point of $4 million if they cannot spend $8,000 of it.

What the Numbers Actually Say

Independent benchmarks suggest the couple cleared the finish line years ago. Morningstar's 2026 State of Retirement Income report sets a safe starting withdrawal rate of 3.9% for a balanced portfolio over a 30-year retirement, up from 3.7% in its 2024 research. Applied to $4 million, that supports roughly $156,000 (£116,000) a year before tax.

Because the husband is 60 and his wife 58, a longer horizon applies. Stretching the plan to 35 years lowers Morningstar's rate to 3.5%, or about $140,000 (£104,000) a year, still far above their modest spending. William Bengen, who created the original 4% rule, has argued that some retirees may be able to start higher, near 5%, depending on their circumstances.

The Healthcare Catch Before 65

One real cost looms before Medicare begins at 65. Enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) premium tax credits expired on 31 December 2025, and as of today, no extension has become law, returning the 400% income cliff that cuts off subsidies entirely. High earners who retire early would pay full marketplace rates, with KFF projecting that average payments for subsidised enrollees would more than double in 2026 if the enhanced credits expired.

Fidelity estimates a 65-year-old retiring in 2026 may need about $185,500 (£139,000) in after-tax savings for healthcare alone across retirement. For a couple leaving work at 60, that gap is the one figure worth stress-testing before they hand back their badges.

When Fear Outlasts the Paycheck

Their standoff is common. Allianz found 67% of Americans fear running out of money more than death, a record and up from 57% in 2022. MetLife found that half of retirees with savings left fear running out, up from 30% less than a decade ago, as many cut spending out of caution rather than need.

The couple's deeper problem may not be arithmetic. After 35 years, saving itself became safety, and letting go is harder than building the pile. The husband fears retiring at 60 only to learn at 80 it was not enough. The numbers say he may have enough to stop working. Convincing himself is the harder account to balance.