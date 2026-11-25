Esnan Dental Clinics is approaching its 20th anniversary with a series of international achievements, quality accreditations, and technological milestones. Established in 2007, Esnan Dental Clinics now operates five clinics with a team of more than 80 dentists, serving both domestic and international patients.

Throughout its two-decade journey, clinical expertise, teamwork, advanced technology, and a commitment to patient trust have remained central to its development.

From Istanbul to the World: A 20-Year Journey

A significant milestone in the growth of Esnan Dental Clinics was the opening of Esnan Skyland Clinic in 2023. Spanning 4,500 square metres and featuring 38 dental units, the facility ranks among Europe's larger private dental clinics, bringing multiple dental specialties, advanced technologies, and surgical capabilities together under one roof.

Alongside its five clinics in Istanbul, Esnan Dental Clinics supports international patient communication and treatment coordination through its offices in London and New York, serving patients travelling from different parts of the world.

International Accreditations Recognising Quality and Patient Safety

A defining aspect of the international development of Esnan Dental Clinics is its commitment to independent assessments of clinical quality and patient safety.

According to the company, in July 2026, Esnan Dental Clinics became the first dental clinic in Türkiye to receive Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, under the Ambulatory Care Program. The accreditation assesses internationally recognised standards covering patient safety, clinical processes, infection prevention, and healthcare quality.

Esnan Skyland Clinic also holds Temos International accreditations in Quality in Dental Care and Excellence in Dental Tourism. In December 2025, the clinic achieved the highest possible assessment score for Excellence in Dental Tourism.

Esnan Dental Clinics says it is the only dental clinic in Türkiye to hold both prestigious international healthcare accreditations, JCI and Temos, simultaneously.

Together, these recognitions reflect the commitment of Esnan Dental Clinics to internationally recognised standards across clinical care, patient safety, and the international patient journey.

Global Technology Partnerships and Digital Dentistry

In March 2026, Esnan Dental Clinics and its in-house laboratory, Esnan Digital Lab, reached a significant milestone through a strategic partnership with Amann Girrbach, becoming the world's first Founding Diamond Partner Clinic and Laboratory.

Esnan Digital Lab works closely with clinical teams to support an integrated digital workflow, from treatment planning and digital design to the production of dental restorations. This infrastructure helps maintain consistent technological and production standards across the clinics.

Esnan Dental Clinics has also received recognition from leading global implant manufacturers. In 2025, the organisation was awarded by Straumann and Medentika for achieving the highest implant usage volume in Türkiye.

These achievements highlight the long-term commitment of Esnan Dental Clinics to clinical innovation, advanced dental technologies, and partnerships with internationally recognised manufacturers.

'Our Greatest Achievement Is the Team Behind Our Success'

Clinical expertise and collaboration have played a defining role in the development of Esnan Dental Clinics. Its CEO, Dr. Serdar Yenigün, is an experienced dental surgeon who has practised extensively within Esnan Dental Clinics and performed more than 42,000 dental implant procedures throughout his career. His clinical background continues to inform the organisation's approach to quality, innovation, and patient-centred care.

Commenting on the upcoming anniversary, Dr. Serdar Yenigün, CEO of Esnan Dental Clinics, said: 'What Esnan Dental Clinics has achieved today is the result of the collective dedication of our dentists, surgical teams, laboratory specialists, and every member of our organisation. Throughout our 20-year journey, we have remained focused on combining clinical expertise with technology and innovation while maintaining high standards of care.

'For us, success is measured not only by the treatments we provide, but by the trust our patients place in us. Dental treatment is an important decision that can influence a person's health and quality of life for many years. That is why we believe every patient deserves the same commitment to quality and institutional reassurance, regardless of which of our clinics or clinicians they visit.

'Our international accreditations, investment in Esnan Skyland Clinic, and partnerships with global technology leaders are tangible reflections of this commitment.

'As we approach our 20th anniversary, our greatest source of pride is the team that has made these achievements possible. We will continue investing in clinical excellence, advancing our technological capabilities, and improving the patient experience at every stage of care.'

Building on 20 Years of Experience

As Esnan Dental Clinics approaches its 20th anniversary, enhancing the patient experience remains a key priority.

From the first consultation and personalised treatment planning to clinical care and post-treatment follow-up, Esnan Dental Clinics emphasises transparency, continuity, and long-term patient relationships.

The organisation is also exploring opportunities to collaborate with independent healthcare providers in different countries to further support international patients after they return home.

For Esnan Dental Clinics, 2027 represents more than the celebration of two decades of achievement. It marks an opportunity to recognise the people, clinical expertise, and patient trust behind its success while continuing to build on these foundations for the future.

About ESNAN Dental Clinics

Founded in 2007, ESNAN Dental Clinics is a dental healthcare group with five clinics in Istanbul, Türkiye. Its Skyland clinic provides care for international patients, supported by a dedicated international patient coordination team. ESNAN holds Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation under the Ambulatory Care Program, while its Skyland clinic holds Temos certifications in Quality in Dental Care and Excellence in Dental Tourism.

Website: https://www.esnandentalclinics.com/