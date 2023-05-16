Authorities in Kenya continue to search for 566 missing persons in the Shakahola forest in Kenya, after 201 deceased bodies were discovered in shallow graves.

Paul Mackenzie, pastor of the Good News International Church, lived with his congregants in a remote forest camp in southeast Kenya. The 50-year-old leader has been accused of ordering his followers to starve themselves to death, convincing them that their actions would save them from Satan, and that they would be able to meet Jesus.

The Good News International Church has recently become widely known as a "starvation cult" or "doomsday cult" in Kenya, after authorities discovered the deceased bodies of adults and children in late April.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie has been arrested but his followers are still starving themselves to death because he brainwashed them.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie has been arrested but his followers are still starving themselves to death because he brainwashed them.

The only solution to this is to force him to tell his followers to stop fasting & leave Shakahola Forest, they will listen to him.

Paul Mackenzie was released on bail earlier this year, after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of two children, who were starved and suffocated to death.

Mackenzie, who surrendered to the police after they raided the forest, has been held in custody since April 14. Following his recent arrest, Paul Mackenzie was denied bail by a Kenyan court, and the judge is set to deliver a ruling on 16 May.

George Kariuki, Mackenzie's lawyer, told the press that Mackenzie will not be commenting publicly on his case and could face "possible terrorism charges".

Members of the human rights group Haki Africa told the police about the actions of the church. Most of the 200 bodies that have been discovered were children – some showed evidence of being buried alive.

Robert Mackenzie, Paul Mackenzie's brother, said in an interview with Reuters that: "As an individual, he said he wouldn't take his own children to school because of various reasons. He said 'worldly' education does not help anyone. But when you give a child godly education, they are safe, not just on earth but in heaven as well."

After the bodies were discovered, Hussein Khalid, a Haki Africa activist, said: "This signifies the magnitude of this issue that clearly shows that there are still many who are still out there... and possibly dying every second that passes by."

Police have recently unearthed 22 more bodies in the forest, according to a government official in Kenya.

Rhodah Onyancha, a regional commissioner, told journalists: "Our rescue team was able to exhume 22 bodies today, but we have not reported any rescue."

The Kenyan Red Cross have reported that overall, at least 60 people have been rescued alive.

Autopsy reports on the victims' corpses have revealed missing organs, along with evidence of beatings, strangulation, and suffocation. In an affidavit, chief inspector Martin Munene said that the "post-mortem reports have established missing organs in some of the bodies of victims who have been exhumed."

He added that it is "believed that trade on human body organs has been well coordinated involving several players."

The death toll is expected to increase, since Kenyan authorities are still searching the southeast area for 566 people who have been reported missing.