Kim Kardashian is reportedly weighing a significant move that could shake the family world.

Sources claim that the reality star and business mogul is considering removing West from her children's legal surnames.

The move comes amid ongoing tensions with ex-husband Kanye West, who married Bianca Censori in December 2022.

Insiders say Kim feels she has been raising her four children alone and is now exploring legal steps to formalise complete control over their names and future.

The Kardashian family may soon officially expand by four if Kim erases West from her kids' last names. Insiders describe the plan as far more than a casual thought. Kim reportedly believes day-to-day parenting has fallen entirely on her shoulders, leaving her frustrated with the current arrangement.

The reality TV star claims she's raising her brood 'full-time' without ex-hubby Kanye West, and sources say she's close to cutting Kanye out of their lives. The discussions reportedly form part of a larger strategy to clarify boundaries and assert independence from her former partner.

'Kim is saying she might even get the kids' last names changed to Kardashian!' an insider says to the National Enquirer. According to sources, the idea has been quietly discussed with advisers, though no court filings have been made yet.

Kardashian Might File for Full Custody

The battle between Kim Kardashian, 45, and Kanye West, 48, has been ongoing since their bitter divorce in 2022. Their eight-year marriage ended amid public disputes, yet the pair agreed to joint physical and legal custody of North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. Despite that agreement, insiders claim co-parenting exists primarily on paper.

Speaking on Call Her Daddy, Kim hinted at her current situation. 'It's probably been a couple of months since we've heard from Kanye,' she revealed. She added she has been raising her children 'full-time,' underscoring the imbalance she feels in daily parenting.

Sources close to Kim say she is now contemplating formal legal action. 'Kim's now saying she may as well legally go for full custody. She sees no reason why she wouldn't get it.'

The suggestion comes after months of little communication from Kanye, with insiders saying Kim believes the children's stability and future could be better secured if she were to assume full legal authority.

Kanye is Cyberstalking Kim 'All the Time'

Adding fuel to the tension, sources claim Kanye West continues to monitor Kim's life online. The insider told the Enquirer he 'still cyberstalks Kim all the time.' Kanye allegedly critiques her appearance and compares her unfavourably with Bianca Censori, his new wife.

'He passes judgment on her style and says how predictable and dull she looks without his genius input.' The source adds, 'He's saying that she's way past her prime and too filled with plastic to warrant his attention, whereas Bianca's a true natural beauty who is destined to become way bigger than Kim!'

Kanye has also publicly attacked Kim's family. In March, he posted a now-deleted message on X claiming the 'Kardashian mob' was restricting his access to their children. The remarks triggered a strong reaction.

Kim seemed to respond during the season seven premiere of The Kardashians in late October. 'It's a divorce, not a kidnapping,' she said. 'We haven't left. We're in the same spot. We have the same address, so he knows where his kids are.'

While no legal action has been filed to change surnames, sources say conversations continue behind the scenes. This move could have lasting implications for co-parenting, legal custody, and the children's public identities.