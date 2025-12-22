Kim Kardashian has reportedly reached the breaking point with former husband Kanye West, accusing him of walking away from his role as a father and leaving her to carry the full weight of parenting alone.

The claims centre on West's alleged absence from his children's lives in recent months, a situation that sources say has mainly unfolded behind closed doors in Los Angeles.

What began as quiet frustration has now spilt into public view, raising fresh questions about how and why the co-parenting arrangement has unravelled so badly.

According to sources quoted by the National Enquirer, Kardashian believes West has 'deserted' his parental duties.

They say her anger comes less from public disputes than from repeated private letdowns. How the situation reached this stage appears linked to long stretches of silence from the West, despite loud online statements suggesting involvement. For Kardashian, that gap has become impossible to ignore.

'West Never Asks to Call or See His Kids'

Kardashian has described the current dynamic as deeply upsetting. Friends say she finds it hard to reconcile West's public comments with his reported lack of direct contact. That contrast has become a central source of tension.

During a recent episode of 'The Kardashians', she did not hold back. She admitted their situation felt 'so f**king sad'. She then addressed claims circulating online, saying, 'It's very confusing, because it'll be all this talk on the internet of [him saying], "I'm keeping the kids," [But] he's never once called and asked [to see them].' The remarks offered a rare glimpse into what she says happens away from cameras.

West, however, has consistently pushed back. He has claimed Kardashian made life difficult after the divorce proceedings ended.

He has also alleged that she influenced their children against him. That group includes daughters North, 12, and Chicago, 7, as well as sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6.

'Kim's Ready to Go Nuclear'

Behind the scenes, insiders say Kardashian has spent months trying to keep the peace. That effort, according to one source, has now run out. 'Kim is sick of begging him to show up, she's done being walked on by him, but more than anything, she's done letting him disappoint their children,' the insider said.

That growing frustration explains why Kardashian has spoken more openly on her Hulu series and in interviews. Another source described the shift, saying 'She's gone around in circles with this for almost a year, but she's reached her limit. Now she's saying that he's deserted his duties as a parent.' For Kardashian, silence no longer felt protective.

More drastic ideas have also surfaced. According to another source, Kardashian has even considered changing her children's surnames from West to Kardashian. The move would mirror a step taken by Danny Masterson's former partner Bijou Phillips. While no action has been taken, the thought alone signals how cornered she feels.

'It's hard to imagine her going that far, but it's getting to the point where she's feeling backed into a corner,' the source said. 'She wants to do something to get through to Kanye; she's even tried enlisting Bianca's help, but neither of them can get him to change his tune.' Those efforts, insiders say, produced little result.

The emotional toll on children remains central to Kardashian's anger. Sources describe repeated disappointment when planned time with their father fails to happen, and that pattern has pushed her closer to decisive action. As one insider put it, 'Kim's ready to go nuclear over this.' Whether that threat leads to reconciliation or escalation now depends on what the West does next.