Kylie Jenner's £9 million Los Angeles mansion has become the centre of growing ghost rumours after several Kardashian-Jenner family members claimed the property feels unsettling. What started as an offhand comment on The Kardashians has now evolved into a full storyline, with Kendall Jenner insisting the house is haunted and Khloé Kardashian openly poking fun at the idea.

The speculation gained momentum after Kendall Jenner said she experiences chills every time she steps inside Kylie's home. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall admitted she refuses to stay overnight because the energy feels 'off,' a moment that quickly went viral after being reported by Indulge Express.

Kendall explained that the sensation is constant rather than fleeting. She described feeling as though someone is behind her when walking through the house, especially at night. Her comments reinforced Kylie's own long-standing belief that something is not right inside the property.

Kylie Jenner Details Unexplained Noises In the Mansion

Kylie first raised concerns about the home while speaking with Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, saying she believes the house is 'very haunted.' She described loud banging sounds coming from walls, closets and bathrooms, alongside objects falling without explanation.

According to Kylie, these incidents happened during both daytime and nighttime hours, leaving guests unsettled. Several friends reportedly refused to stay overnight after experiencing the strange noises, adding weight to the rumours surrounding the mansion.

Khloé Kardashian Mocks the Haunting Claims

While Kendall appeared genuinely disturbed, Khloé Kardashian reacted with humour. In footage teased from upcoming episodes, Khloé was seen making exaggerated ghost noises while joking about Kylie's fears, a moment highlighted by MSN.

Khloé's teasing added a lighter tone to the storyline, though it did little to reassure Kylie, who insisted she was serious about what she has experienced inside the home.

A Ghost Hunt That Raised More Questions

In an attempt to settle the matter, Kylie invited Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick to the mansion for an informal ghost-hunting session. Cameras and basic paranormal equipment were set up to capture unusual activity.

Although no clear evidence of ghosts was found, flickering lights and unexplained sounds only deepened the family's discomfort. Rather than ending the debate, the visit reinforced the feeling that the house carries an unsettling presence.

Why the £9m Mansion Still Feels Unlivable

Kylie purchased the £9 million Hidden Hills mansion in 2016 and says the strange activity began shortly after she moved in. Despite the property having no known tragic history, Kylie believes the atmosphere alone is reason enough to consider leaving.

She has since revealed plans to move into a newly built home designed to her specifications, signalling that the haunting claims may have permanently changed how she feels about the mansion.

Fame, Fear and Family Dynamics

Beyond the ghost stories, the situation highlights how growing up in the public eye has shaped Kylie's relationship with privacy and safety. Feeling uncomfortable in her own home appears to have been a breaking point.

While Kendall remains convinced something is wrong and Khloé continues to joke, Kylie's decision to move suggests the fear feels real to her. Haunted or not, the mansion no longer feels like home.