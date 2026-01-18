The Kardashian empire may be facing an unexpected reckoning. As tensions between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to simmer following their bitter 2022 divorce, the reality television star is reportedly considering a move that would alter her children's identities for good — removing the West surname entirely. Sources close to the situation suggest that Kim, now managing her four children largely without her ex-partner's involvement, is contemplating a formal name change that would redefine her family's legal standing.

What began as a co-parenting arrangement has devolved into what insiders describe as little more than a legal fiction. North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, all carry their father's surname, yet Kim claims she is raising them 'full-time' with minimal input from the Grammy-winning musician. 'It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from Kanye,' Kim revealed, underscoring the emotional distance that now defines their family dynamic.

Growing Custody Tensions

The custody battle has consumed considerable emotional energy on both sides. Kim and Kanye agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their children following the end of their eight-year marriage, yet the arrangement appears to exist primarily on paper. An insider told RadarOnline that 'Kim is saying she might even get the kids' last names changed to Kardashian'—a decision that would formalise what she views as her singular parental role.

The situation grew more fraught with the involvement of Kanye's new wife, Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022, just months after his separation from Kim. According to sources, tension between the two households has escalated, with allegations that Kanye 'still cyberstalks Kim all the time' and passes harsh judgment on her personal choices. 'He passes judgment on her style and says how predictable and dull she looks without his genius input,' the insider revealed, painting a picture of an acrimonious post-divorce dynamic.

The 24-time Grammy winner has not remained silent throughout this ordeal. In March, Kanye posted on X in a since-deleted message complaining that the 'Kardashian mob' was restricting his ability to parent their children. These public proclamations appear to have rankled Kim, who pushed back forcefully during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians in late October. 'It's a divorce, not a kidnapping,' she said bluntly. 'We haven't left. We're in the same spot. We have the same address, so he knows where his kids are.'

The Divorce Legacy

Kim's apparent willingness to pursue a full name change represents a potential escalation in her broader custody strategy. According to sources, the reality star is now considering going further still, potentially seeking full legal custody rather than maintaining the joint arrangement that currently exists. 'Kim's now saying she may as well legally go for full custody. She sees no reason why she wouldn't get it,' an insider explained, suggesting that frustration with Kanye's level of involvement has reached a breaking point.

The prospect of erasing West from her children's identities would represent far more than a bureaucratic adjustment — it would be a profound symbolic statement about the family's trajectory and Kim's vision for their future. If pursued, such an action would rank among the most contentious developments in their highly publicised separation, cementing the reality that this divorce, despite its enormous wealth and fame, remains bound by the same painful human complications that define family dissolution everywhere.