The Princess of Wales has reportedly drawn a line in the sand regarding the ongoing royal rift, determined to end the years of animosity that have fractured the House of Windsor. While the icy silence between the brothers has become the new normal since the Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal duties, Kate Middleton is now spearheading a bold plan for reconciliation — one that has reportedly sparked heated disagreements behind closed doors at Adelaide Cottage.

For years, the once-inseparable trio of William, Kate and Harry has been reduced to a distant memory, with the brothers not seen publicly together since the sombre occasion of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. However, there seems to be a shift in the situation.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Prince Harry, 41, is plotting another return to British soil in a bid to heal old wounds, and his sister-in-law, 43, is ready to welcome him back into the fold. Her motivation is deeply personal: she is desperate for her three children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and seven-year-old Prince Louis — to have a meaningful relationship with their uncle before it is too late.

Prince Harry to Face Tension as William Remains 'Completely Against' Reunion

Despite Kate's best intentions, her peacemaking efforts have reportedly hit a significant wall in the form of her husband. The Prince of Wales, 43, remains deeply wounded by the fallout following the publication of Harry's memoir and the Sussexes' various media appearances. Insiders claim that the topic of Harry's return has caused fresh rows between the couple, with the future king unwilling to forgive and forget.

'Even though it's been several years since the kids have seen Harry, they still ask about him – at least, Charlotte and George do. Those two were so close to Harry and fortunately, thanks to video chats, they have kept up that connection,' an insider tells heat. 'Louis doesn't know him at all, which is very sad for Kate and something she wants to remedy'.

The emotional toll on the family is evident, but William's stance remains rigid. 'William is completely against any sort of warmth being extended towards Harry, but when his kids want something, he has a hard time saying no. And he won't want to be grilled by them about why he won't talk to Harry,' the source explains.

It appears Kate's maternal resolve is proving stronger than William's stubbornness. Insiders suggest that while William is not personally ready to sit down with his brother, he finds himself backed into a corner by his wife's unwavering determination. 'Charlotte and George are aware Harry's coming and they're excited to see him, so that's a big reason why Kate is determined to make it happen. When she's serious about something, as she is this time, William typically gives in. He's not ready to meet Harry himself, but he's not going to forbid Kate from seeing him, so it's likely she'll be bringing the children to see their uncle again'.

Kate Plans Olive Branch for Prince Harry and Meghan Amid Festive Gift Exchange

The friction between the households has been palpable since Harry and Meghan, 44, relocated to Montecito, California, in March 2020. Since then, Meghan has mostly avoided the UK, only returning for mandatory state occasions like the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The physical distance has only widened the emotional chasm, with the Sussex children — Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4— growing up a world away from their Cambridge cousins.

While Harry's upcoming trip is expected to be another solo venture, with Meghan remaining in the US, Kate is reportedly keen to use this opportunity to thaw relations across the Atlantic as well. She realises that a true truce is impossible without acknowledging the Duchess of Sussex. Sources indicate that Kate is ready to 'wave the white flag' and ensure the upcoming year is defined by peace rather than conflict.

'It breaks Kate's heart that they have no relationship with Archie and Lilibet, and she's aiming to sort that out during Harry's visit,' the insider adds. While Kate would reportedly love to take her children to America to bond with their cousins, such a move is currently out of the question for William. 'If William agreed to it, Kate would love to take her three kids to America to get to know Harry's children. But at this stage, there's no chance of William going along with that. He's still very wary of his brother, and there is a lot of baggage that needs to be dealt with'.

However, small steps are being taken. The festive period offers a natural opportunity for bridge-building, with plans for a thoughtful gift exchange now underway. This follows Meghan's recent showcase of holiday spirit in her Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

'Both sides always make some type of effort for Christmas, even if it's just a card wishing everyone a happy holiday season,' the source tells Heat. 'But now that George, Charlotte and Louis know Harry's coming to visit, they're helping their mum choose thoughtful gifts, which they're looking forward to handing over in person'.

The young royals are reportedly eager to connect with their American cousins, with the insider noting, 'They're picking out treats for their cousins, too, like sweets and other cool things they won't be able to get in America'.