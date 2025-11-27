King Charles now oversees what is being called the most expensive monarchy in Europe, with the real public cost reportedly topping £635 million. Despite his promises to modernise the Royal Family, the figures show costs have soared in recent years.

The claims come from Royal Mint, National Debt: The Shocking Truth about the Royals' Finances by Norman Baker.

The book maps a dramatic rise in public funding alongside the private wealth of the Royal Family. RadarOnline.com has reviewed the figures that lay bare the scale of spending.

Baker argues the monarchy has grown into a uniquely costly institution. While Charles had aimed to streamline operations, the household continues to draw unprecedented sums from the public purse.

Crown Funding Quadruples Since 2011

The book traces royal finance back to 1760 when George III handed over Crown Estate revenues in exchange for a civil list of $1.02 million a year. Today, that system has evolved into the sovereign grant.

The grant jumped from $10 million in 2011 to $167.8 million in 2025, rising at a compound annual growth rate of more than 22 percent.

Even when factoring in historic costs, Baker notes annual funding for the monarchy has more than quadrupled since 2011.

King Charles' personal wealth is estimated at up to $2.29 billion. The Royal Family also controls 250,000 acres, including Balmoral, Sandringham, and the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

Britain's Royal Spending Far Outpaces Europe

A senior source familiar with Baker's research said, 'What shocks people is not just how high the headline figure is, but how relentlessly it has risen. There is deep concern that the monarchy has become structurally more expensive at the very moment it claims to be modernising'.

Another insider added, 'The scale of hidden costs contributes to a picture far out of line with other European monarchies. People examining the data say Britain is running an imperial-era model no one else maintains'.

Britain's public cost of maintaining its monarchy now stands at $167.8 million. That dwarfs other European monarchies, including the Netherlands at $58.4 million, Norway at $30.5 million, Belgium at $15.9 million, Sweden at $14.6 million, Denmark at $13.7 million, and Spain at $9.4 million.

Baker warns these figures may understate the true cost. The UK's unique exemptions, such as inheritance tax immunity and the treatment of the Duchies, conceal vast additional expenses.

Republic, the anti-monarchy group, estimated in 2024 that the real annual cost exceeded $635 million when including security, palace maintenance, and lost profits.

Palace Upgrades and Royal Events Push Costs Skyward

A 53 percent rise in the sovereign grant in 2025 is linked to the $456 million refurbishment of Buckingham Palace. An earlier increase in 2017 from 15 percent to 25 percent of Crown Estate profits was also justified by renovation needs.

Yet palace documents had previously indicated that $40.6 million to $69.8 million would be enough to clear maintenance backlogs across all royal residences. Royal events have added further strain. Charles' coronation cost at least $91.4 million, with Republic placing the figure as high as $317.5 million. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost $205.7 million.

Other major events, including Prince Philip's funeral, the weddings of Harry and Meghan and Eugenie, and the Platinum Jubilee, all added to public expenditure. Across Europe, monarchies have cut costs, paid taxes, or offered greater transparency.

Critics warn Britain's Royal Family has maintained costly traditions while the sovereign grant and Crown Estate profits continue to grow. The gap between the UK monarchy and its European counterparts appears set to widen even further.