The Duchess of Sussex is facing renewed scepticism as she doubles down on her business ventures, with critics now questioning whether her next move will meet the same fate as her previous attempts.

As Meghan Markle navigates the 'troubled' waters of lifestyle entrepreneurship, industry observers are raising serious doubts about whether star power alone can sustain a brand that critics say lacks fundamental authenticity.

Fresh scrutiny has emerged surrounding Markle's lifestyle empire, with a prominent royal commentator warning that her rumoured business plans are headed for 'disappointment'.

The Duchess, who stepped back from royal duties six years ago, has seen her public approval ratings decline steadily, consistently ranking lower than her counterparts across the Commonwealth.

Now that her brand, As Ever, is positioned for global expansion this year, questions are emerging about whether the initial allure can translate into genuine business success. Reports indicate that Markle has been developing a cookbook expected to arrive by spring, timed strategically with the broader expansion of her lifestyle brand.

The timing suggests a carefully orchestrated campaign to rebuild her image and commercial footprint. Yet for some observers, the timing and strategy only underscore a more troubling pattern.

Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Ventures: Falling Short on Substance

Lee Cohen, a US-based columnist and royal commentator, has become the latest voice to publicly question Markle's entrepreneurial trajectory. Speaking to the Daily Express, Cohen pulled no punches in his assessment of what a cookbook release might portend for the Duchess's broader business ambitions.

'Cookbooks suggest trust, authority, a whisper of "this person knows their stuff",' Cohen explained. 'Markle brings none: just styling and sanctimony.' He went on to draw comparisons to her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which faced considerable criticism upon its release.

'Her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, was a bust — critics calling it unrelatable and exhausting. She was trying for Martha Stewart, but without the charm, authenticity or skill.'

The comparison to Martha Stewart is particularly cutting, as it highlights a fundamental gap between aspiration and execution. Where Stewart built her empire on genuine expertise and years of credible domestic knowledge, critics argue that Markle's ventures rely heavily on celebrity status and aesthetic appeal without the underlying substantive foundation.

Meghan Markle's Battle for Relevance: Can a 'Pivot' Salvage Her Brand?

Cohen's prognosis for the months ahead is notably bleak. He suggests that the novelty factor that once powered Markle's marketability has largely evaporated, leaving her ventures vulnerable to failure without a compelling underlying offer.

'The actress-turned-entrepreneur narrative once relied on novelty,' he observed. 'That novelty is gone—long gone. Without royal proximity to monetise or fresh grievance to weaponise, Markle's ventures must stand on their own merits — of which there are painfully few.'

This assessment strikes at the heart of the Duchess's current predicament. With the royal connection now a spent asset and her public persona increasingly polarising, Markle's future commercial success depends entirely on the quality and authenticity of her offerings. For critics like Cohen, that foundation remains disturbingly fragile.

Looking towards 2026, Cohen predicts more of the same pattern that has characterised recent years: announcement-heavy campaigns disconnected from meaningful breakthrough.

'So, 2026 in a nutshell? More launches. More breathless announcements. More delusional insistence that breakout success is one pivot away,' he stated. 'But zero breakthroughs. No relevance. Just diminishing returns and public exhaustion and alienation.'

The commentary reflects a broader tension in Markle's public narrative. Whether such scepticism proves prescient or simply reflects entrenched bias remains to be seen.

What's certain is that the coming year will test whether celebrity and styling alone can sustain a lifestyle brand in an increasingly discerning marketplace.