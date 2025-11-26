Former Prince Andrew's reported list of conditions before leaving the Royal Lodge has placed new attention on the final stages of his removal from the Windsor estate. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly set out a series of requirements that must be met before he agrees to leave the Royal Lodge, marking a new phase in the long-running dispute over his future accommodation. His fall from public life accelerated after it emerged that he had sent messages to the late Jeffrey Epstein despite previously stating he had ended all contact.

His downfall grew more pronounced following his widely criticised Newsnight interview, which intensified public attention on his connection to Epstein. The interview marked a turning point in his public standing and led to further pressure on his official role. The resulting consequences have continued to shape decisions about his living arrangements.

He has since lost his titles and has been told to vacate the residence within months. Reports state that Andrew has also received a written request to appear before the US Congress regarding his knowledge of Epstein.

He has consistently and strongly denied any wrongdoing relating to allegations involving anyone underage or connected to Epstein. His position remains unchanged as preparations continue for his expected move.

Demands Ahead of the Move

Andrew is said to be seeking clarity and guarantees before relocating to a new home believed to be on the private Sandringham Estate. According to MailOnline, he has requested that an appropriate number of staff be provided, including a cook, housekeeper, gardeners and a butler. He is also seeking assurances that he may move around freely rather than be confined to the property. Another reported condition involves his extensive collection of teddy bears, which he expects to be transferred with him to the new residence.

He is said to be unwilling to pack the items until all agreements are finalised regarding where he will live and who will oversee his care. These demands are said to form part of wider discussions about the circumstances under which he will leave the Royal Lodge.

Restrictions and Concerns

Reports suggest that Andrew has recently been prevented from riding around Windsor Castle, a routine he had continued even after stepping back from public duties. There are suggestions that future arrangements may involve him being walked through certain restricted areas of the site away from public access. This adds to a list of adjustments made since his ties to Epstein came under renewed scrutiny.

Fears Expressed by Sarah Ferguson

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who continues to live with him at the Royal Lodge despite their divorce, is said to be deeply concerned about what the coming months may bring. According to an insider, she remains worried that Andrew may face further difficulties as matters surrounding Epstein continue. She reportedly fears that he may be exposed to what she referred to as 'dark forces' who could target him.

The insider claimed that Ferguson is 's***-scared and massively on edge' due to the pressure surrounding Andrew. The uncertainty surrounding his next steps is believed to be unsettling for both of them. As the date of his departure nears, the outcome of his demands remains under negotiation.