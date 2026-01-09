Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle find themselves at the centre of renewed reconciliation rumours today, 9 January 2026, as the Princess of Wales celebrates her 44th birthday.

Following a year of profound personal health challenges and a triumphant return to public duties, Catherine's milestone has prompted a former royal aide to suggest an 'olive branch' moment is finally within reach.

With Meghan Markle's recent high-profile return to social media via her personal Instagram account @meghan after nearly seven years, royal observers are questioning whether a public birthday tribute—or a significant private gesture—could signal the definitive end to the Windsor family's most televised conflict.

The symbolism of her reinvention, combined with Catherine's milestone birthday, has prompted fascinating speculation about whether old wounds might finally be addressed. For now, royal insiders say any olive branch is more likely to be private, deliberate and carefully controlled.

Meghan Markle and Princess Catherine: An 'Olive Branch' Moment?

Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles during his time as Prince of Wales and now a respected etiquette expert, has offered a tantalising possibility in an interview with AceOdds.

Speaking of Catherine's birthday, Harrold suggests that Meghan could, in theory, extend a public message of goodwill through her newly activated Instagram account—a gesture that would reverberate across the globe.

'Members of the royal family use their official social media accounts to mark family members' birthdays, sharing photos and best wishes with their followers,' Harrold explained. 'However, with Meghan returning to social media in recent months, this could be the opportunity for an olive branch.'

Such a moment would carry extraordinary weight. 'If they were to put something out publicly, everybody around the world would be saying, "Oh wow, they are speaking again."

At the moment, while whatever is going on is still happening behind closed doors, I think it is unlikely that we will see any kind of public message right now,' he added.

The symbolism cannot be overstated. Meghan's surprise digital reappearance marked a significant turning point for the Duchess of Sussex, who had withdrawn from social media entirely after her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Her return comes as she continues to rebuild her lifestyle ventures, with her brand As Ever moving into a new phase, and her Netflix series, With Love, keeping her in the public eye.

She has also shared rare glimpses of her children, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet, on their birthdays—a touchingly maternal display that humanises her away from the headlines.

Meghan Markle's Private Gesture Versus Public Reconciliation

Yet Harrold remains pragmatic about the prospects of an immediate public olive branch. Despite his acknowledgement that circumstances may be quietly improving, he believes that any genuine reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Wales family is far more likely to unfold quietly, away from Instagram's algorithmic spotlight.

'However, I absolutely believe that privately there will be birthday wishes,' Harrold noted, 'whether that is a phone call, a video call, birthday cards being sent, and possibly even gifts.'

This observation speaks to the reality of modern royal relationships: significant moments often take place outside the public eye, their importance felt acutely within the family, even if the world remains unaware.

The distinction between private reconciliation and public acknowledgement is crucial. Catherine herself has demonstrated a marked preference for a quieter, more measured approach to her royal duties since her recovery from cancer treatment.

Rather than engage in public drama, she has focused on deepening her mental health advocacy and strengthening her role within the monarchy. Her celebration today, according to reports, is likely to be an intimate family affair at her home in Windsor with Prince William and their three children, rather than a grand public spectacle.

Whether the feud ever truly ends remains uncertain. What is clear is that if peace comes, it is unlikely to arrive via an Instagram post. For now, the most meaningful conversations appear destined to stay exactly where the former butler predicts: behind closed doors.