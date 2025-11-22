'Seething' Prince William is not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's use of their royal titles during a planned 2026 tour of Australia, despite multiple warnings about the sensitivity of the matter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to monetise their royal connection since stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Now, with the upcoming trip, the heir to the throne is going full blast on making sure the Sussexes stick to the rules.

Sources say William views their use of titles for perks and publicity as 'fraudulent', and is actively reaching out to contacts in Australia to ensure the couple's activities do not undermine the Crown's reputation.

The Sussexes' Trip to Australia With Royal Titles

According to Heat Magazine, the planned tour follows a series of high-profile visits by the Sussexes. This included the recent trips to Canada and Nigeria, which often generate media attention but also controversy.

Meghan, 44, has consistently styled herself as 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex' in both public appearances and business endeavours, creating official branding that includes a crown-topped monogram.

Harry, 41, and Meghan's latest Instagram activity reportedly hints at their Australian trip, fuelling speculation that they plan to use their royal standing for personal and commercial advantage once again.

Observers note that these actions risk inflaming tensions with senior royals, particularly William, who has been tasked with protecting the Crown's interests abroad.

An insider stated that William sees the couple's plans as 'fraudulent' and is determined to protect the integrity of royal titles. The source explained that the Prince views any public recognition afforded to Harry and Meghan during the tour as inappropriate, given their decision to step back from official duties.

'No doubt they will be treated like visiting royalty and that is not sitting well with William', the insider said. 'He's aware they are planning this trip down under he will be reaching out to all his contacts there to let his feelings be known'.

Why The Sussexes Chose Australia

The Sussexes' visit is reportedly timed to coincide with periods when they can still publicly associate with their royal titles.

According to sources, the couple sees Australia as personally significant, marking it as the location of Meghan's first royal tour while pregnant with their son Archie in 2018.

However, William is believed to perceive the timing as opportunistic, a move to gain attention and perks while still technically holding royal status.

Royal observers note that it's obvious that while the future King focuses on charity and public service, the Sussexes are said to be combining personal and commercial goals for the tour.

Meghan reportedly views the trip as a chance to expand her business footprint, where she's reportedly going to apply for trademarks and connect with high-profile contacts in Australia. Sources suggest she's been actively encouraging Harry to pursue both personal exposure and professional opportunities, potentially stepping on the interests of senior royals.

Potential Consequences from the Future King

The insider noted that continued disregard for William's concerns could have repercussions. 'Harry and Meghan's actions have now all just inflamed things more and made William more resolute in his plan to strip them of their titles', the source said.

Observers suggest that the feud could escalate further if the Sussexes continue to exploit their royal heritage for personal benefit, risking long-term consequences for their public image and relationship with the monarchy.