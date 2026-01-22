As Donald Trump flexes his geopolitical muscles with alarming rhetoric about annexing Greenland and abandoning NATO, King Charles faces a diplomatic minefield.

His planned summer visit to the White House in April to celebrate America's 250th independence anniversary could become a catastrophic public relations disaster for the monarchy. With Trump's unpredictable behaviour escalating by the week, royal advisors are reaching for the paracetamol as they contemplate what comes next.

The stakes could hardly be higher. King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to jet to Trump's side to mark the occasion, but by the time King Charles boards the plane, President Trump may have quit NATO to force the annexation of Greenland, or even sent in his troops to take it by force.

What began as idle presidential musing has morphed into a genuine geopolitical crisis, leaving the British Royal Family in an impossible position.

The Shadow of History: Why King Charles Must Avoid Trump's Trap

The parallels with past royal blundering are impossible to ignore. History has already damned the Duke of Windsor's 1937 visit to Nazi Germany, where he met Hitler and gave Nazi salutes, an image that stained the Royal Family for decades.

A royal visit is viewed as a 'rubber stamp' of approval, and members of the Royal Family are already wary of pulling any levers for the capricious president.

Consider the optics: imagine if King Charles jetted to Moscow next week and shared a vodka or two with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The world would erupt in righteous rage, given that Russia has invaded a sovereign country and slaughtered innocent civilians with their endless barrage of rockets.

The same principle applies to Trump's threatened military intervention in Greenland. By appearing alongside Trump at a glittering White House ceremony, King Charles risks positioning Britain and the monarchy in Trump's camp at the precise moment when NATO unity matters most.

Greenland: A Complex Sovereignty Question That Trump Refuses To Understand

Here lies the crux of the matter. Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark and, although geographically part of North America, it has been politically and culturally linked to Denmark for over 300 years.

Its head of state is King Frederik X of Denmark, a distant relative of King Charles, and the Danes are responsible for Greenland's defence and foreign policy. Even if Denmark wanted to, they could not simply 'give away' Greenland like a free haircut.

Greenlanders themselves want more independence. The last thing they want is to become the US's 51st state.

Yet Putin has already praised Trump's threats to put infantry troops on the ground in Greenland, saying it is clearly part of North America and should belong to the US. This explicit support bolsters his own invasion narrative regarding Ukraine.

Listen to what Russia's own government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta claims: 'If Trump annexes Greenland by July 4, 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, he will go down in history as a figure who asserted the greatness of the United States.'

The newspaper continues: 'With Greenland, the US becomes the second largest country in the world after Russia, surpassing Canada in area.

For Americans, that's on par with such planetary events as the abolition of slavery by Abraham Lincoln in 1862 or the territorial conquests of the Napoleonic Wars.'

Putin is loving the discord among once rock-solid allies, a discord Trump is hell-bent on sowing. He's doing Putin's work for him. It's all rather odd.

The Keir Starmer Problem: Why The UK Cannot Afford This Visit

If Trump accelerates his 'Greenland grab' and King Charles subsequently poses by his side at a White House gala, the UK will be seen as squarely in Trump's camp and complicit in betraying NATO and one of its founding members, Denmark.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will not just be having kittens about King Charles visiting Trump, but an entire avalanche of political headaches will ensue.

It may be time for Buckingham Palace to ring the RAF and cancel that VIP Airbus.