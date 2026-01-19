Prince William and Kate Middleton are the perfect example of what a happy couple looks like. They will be celebrating their anniversary in April, and it's safe to say that their marriage is as solid as ever today.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been through a lot. Their relationship is not perfect either. But there is no denying the fact that they are a team and will always have each other's backs, especially amid all the unfounded rumours about them. There have been multiple speculations claiming that Prince William and Middleton are divorcing throughout the span of their years-long union. All such allegations have been proven to be incorrect, but it has never stopped others from concocting a similar story.

Parental Handover and Birthday Snub

Just recently, New Idea claimed that the divorce rumours surrounding the royal couple intensified again in recent weeks due to four telling moments. Prince William and Middleton are allegedly frustrated by it all.

A video of Prince William and Middleton's children carrying their overnight bags went viral online. The clip shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis about to ride a helicopter on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Eagle-eyed royal fans immediately put malice on the image and said that it looked like the young royals were being handed from one parent to the other. A similar thing happens to couples who are divorcing and who were sharing the custody of their children.

Earlier this month, Middleton celebrated her 44th birthday, and Kensington Palace paid tribute to her via their social media account. Some royal fans pointed out that Prince William did not publicly greet his wife. They are convinced that this is an indication that there's trouble in paradise.

Key Hires

Last year, Prince William also hired the law firm that represented his late mother, Princess Diana, during her divorce from King Charles. The choice of law firm also worried fans who forcefully put two and two together.

Since Prince William decided to tap Princess Diana's former law firm, they were convinced that this was primarily because he was also dealing with his divorce from Middleton.

Weeks ago, reports revealed that Prince William hired a new crisis management expert, Liza Ravenscroft. A source said that the future king wants to cover all the bases during such tough times.

Royal fans immediately read into the announcement and said that the tough times that Prince William is going through had to do with the fallout of his marriage to Middleton.

Annoyed by the Rumours

A source claimed that all the rumours surrounding the couple's marriage are annoying Prince William and Middleton. After all, the couple isn't divorcing.

'Kate and William are going through some challenges though. She's still in remission from cancer, and they have three young kids after all, but it's nothing like what's being whispered about. Frankly, they're annoyed by the claims,' the source said.

Another source told Star that Prince William will unlikely ever go through a divorce because growing up, he was so traumatised by what happened to his parents. The Prince of Wales doesn't want to put his children through the same tragedy.

'It hit William extremely hard and took him a long time to recover... William vowed from a very early age to spare his own children the trauma he went through. From his perspective, divorce will never be an option,' the source said.