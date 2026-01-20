As a diplomatic chill descends across the North Atlantic, the traditional boundaries of political statecraft are being redrawn in the halls of Buckingham Palace. US President Donald Trump has recently stunned the international community by threatening to impose punitive tariffs on the United Kingdom and several European allies unless they facilitate an American takeover of Greenland.

For Britain, King Charles could play a potential role in saving the nation from Trump's threats, since the US President is a fan of the British royal family. This, however, remains unclear as the President seeks to widen his geopolitical reach.

King Charles: A Potential 'Secret Weapon'

Royal commentator Robert Larcombe weighed in on the future of the United Kingdom amid President Donald Trump's threat against Greenland. The expert claimed the British monarch could be Britain's 'secret weapon.'

Larcombe notes that the dispute over Greenland's sovereignty represents a dangerous approach to diplomacy that risks a total falling out between London and Washington. However, Trump has high regard for the British royalty, so he might go easy on Britain.

'But Royal Family—King Charles in particular—is a secret weapon for dealing with Trump,' Larcombe told Metro. 'However, he holds a huge degree of respect for the Royal Family. I think he would take what King Charles said to him extremely seriously.'

Larcombe, however, clarified that this remains to be seen because Trump 'isn't like any other president.' He also acknowledged that there is 'a very serious potential for a falling out between Britain and America' due to Greenland.

'This could be an instance where the King might be able to provide a gentle reminder to Trump: "Remember, we're your friends, not your enemies,"' the royal expert added.

September 17, 2025: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend a State Banquet with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. pic.twitter.com/gVKrjt4pU0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 31, 2025

A High-Stakes April Visit to the White House

Central to this diplomatic strategy is King Charles's upcoming state visit to the United States, scheduled for April 2026. This trip is timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence, providing a symbolic backdrop for a major charm offensive.

Whilst some MPs have called for the visit to be cancelled in protest of Trump's threat to Greenland, King Charles appeared committed to the planned itinerary. The goal is to use the visit to seal the deal on a vital multi-billion-pound technology and trade partnership that was currently on hold.

The Prime Minister's office believes that the visual of the King and the President together could de-escalate the rhetoric surrounding the Arctic. During this visit, King Charles is expected to focus on shared environmental and security interests, subtly steering conversations away from territorial acquisition.

This visit represents the first time a reigning British monarch has toured the US since 2007, making it a rare and potent diplomatic opportunity.

Sovereignty Crisis

King Charles' position is uniquely complicated by his personal relationship with King Frederik X of Denmark. The two monarchs are distant cousins and share a deep personal bond rooted in their mutual passion for Arctic conservation.

Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, and King Frederik serves as its official Head of State. This familial tie puts King Charles in a delicate position as he attempts to maintain his friendship with Trump whilst supporting Danish sovereignty.

If Charles appears too conciliatory towards Trump's ambitions, he risks alienating his Danish relatives and the broader European community. However, his deep understanding of the region and his kinship with Frederik could allow him to act as an informed mediator.

By speaking as a fellow monarch, the British King can emphasise the importance of territorial integrity in a way that resonates with both the White House and the Danish Crown. The success of this balancing act will determine whether King Charles' 'special relationship' with Trump survives its most significant test in decades.

Did you know that King Frederik X and King Charles are 4th cousins? Which makes Prince William and King Frederik 4th cousins once removed because Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margrethe share the same great great great grandmother, Queen Victoria. Whew!😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/n15esWSQPZ — The Royal Eagle (@kongeligeoern) January 20, 2024

Trump's Threat to Greenland

The US President has made it known that he wanted to take over the territory guarding the Arctic and North Atlantic approaches to North America, which included Greenland. Trump threatened the country that he could take it 'the easy way or the hard way,' the Independent reported.

Trump also announced that a 10 per cent tariff would begin on 1 February on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and the UK. This will increase to 25 per cent on 1 June until they reach a deal to purchase Greenland.

'World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing Denmark can do about it,' Trump claimed.

The King's April visit will test whether personal diplomacy can defuse what threatens to become the most serious transatlantic rupture in decades, or whether even royal influence proves insufficient against Trump's territorial ambitions.