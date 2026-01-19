As HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms makes its highly-anticipated debut on 19 January, viewers are once again confronted with the intricate and often overlapping lineage of House Targaryen. Set approximately 70 to 80 years after the civil war in House of the Dragon and a century before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, the series introduces a 'middle generation' of royals whose actions define the final century of the dragonless dynasty.

Unlike its predecessors, this adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas focuses on a more grounded Westeros, yet the royal family tree remains central to the overarching narrative. According to Screen Rant, the series opens during the reign of King Daeron II Targaryen, a ruler known for bringing Dorne into the fold through marriage rather than dragonfire.

The Sons of Daeron 'The Good'

At the start of the first season, the Iron Throne is occupied by King Daeron II, the great-grandson of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen from House of the Dragon. While the King himself does not appear in the initial episodes, his four sons form the backbone of the royal drama at the Tourney at Ashford.

Prince Baelor 'Breakspear' Targaryen (Bertie Carvel): The eldest son and heir apparent. Baelor serves as the Hand of the King and is widely regarded as one of the most just Targaryens in history. Unusually for his house, he possesses dark hair—a trait inherited from his Dornish mother, Myriah Martell.

Prince Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell): The youngest of the four brothers and the Prince of Summerhall. Known for his severe temperament, Maekar is a formidable warrior who frequently clashes with his elder brother's more diplomatic approach.

Prince Aerys and Prince Rhaegel: Though less prominent in the first season, these brothers represent the broader Targaryen line, with Aerys eventually succeeding to the throne following the Great Spring Sickness, as noted by Mashable.

The Next Generation: Dunk's Squire and His Rivals

The series' emotional core lies in the relationship between the hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire, 'Egg' (Dexter Sol Ansell). For the uninitiated, Egg is actually Prince Aegon V Targaryen, the fourth son of Prince Maekar. His position as a 'fourth son of a fourth son' is what eventually earns him the nickname 'Aegon the Unlikely' later in his life.

Egg's siblings and cousins provide the primary conflict in the opening arc:

Prince Aerion 'Brightflame' (Finn Bennett): Maekar's second son and the season's primary antagonist. Aerion represents the 'madness' often associated with the Targaryen bloodline, believing himself to be a dragon in human form.

Prince Daeron 'The Drunken' (Henry Ashton): Maekar's eldest son, who possesses the 'dragon dreams'—prophetic visions that also plagued characters like Helaena Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

Prince Valarr (Oscar Morgan): The son of Baelor Breakspear and a popular contender in the jousting tournament, as detailed by Winter Is Coming.

Bridging the Gap to Game of Thrones

One of the most significant connections for fans of the original Game of Thrones series is the presence of a young Prince Aemon. In this timeline, Aemon is another of Maekar's sons who is currently training to be a Maester. Decades later, he would become the elderly Maester Aemon of the Night's Watch, who mentors Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly.

Furthermore, through Aegon 'Egg' Targaryen, the series provides the direct ancestral line to Daenerys Targaryen. Aegon V is Daenerys's great-grandfather, making him the bridge between the age of knights and the return of dragons. According to The Economic Times, this season's exploration of the 'Blackfyre' political fallout also sets the stage for the internal rebellions that would weaken the dynasty before its eventual collapse under the 'Mad King' Aerys II.