The literary world has long been divided by an invisible line separating the 'grimdark' realism of Westeros from the more hopeful realms of traditional high fantasy. While millions of readers wait with bated breath for the next chapter of George R.R. Martin's epic, one of the biggest names in the genre has expressed scepticism about the series' underlying philosophy.

Brandon Sanderson, the prolific author behind the Mistborn series and the man who famously completed Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time, has recently shared candid thoughts on why the relentless brutality of A Song of Ice and Fire does not sit comfortably with him.

Sanderson Warns Winds of Winter May Favour Sensationalism

It is rare to see one titan of fantasy critique another, but Sanderson's perspective offers a fascinating look into the mechanics of storytelling. Sanderson said in a Reddit post that even though he knew Martin was a great writer, reading the Game of Thrones was 'too much' for his nerves.

Sanderson's main critique isn't limited to the gore; he also questions the story's realism. The author of The Stormlight Archive is known for his 'architect' style, carefully planning narratives and crafting detailed magic systems. This contrasts with Martin's 'gardener' approach, where stories evolve organically without a strict outline.

'I read the first book, and while I thought the writing was excellent... I found the experience too much for me,' Sanderson told his followers. He said the story felt less like a natural progression and more like a deliberate exercise in emotional manipulation.

'It didn't feel realistic so much as, "Look how much I can build someone up before I destroy them,"' he added. For Sanderson, Martin's use of tragic plot twists is an 'absolute art' in manipulating emotion, but he argues it is often done 'precisely because they'd be too pessimistic for an ordinary fantasy series'. As fans anticipate the release of the sixth novel, this critique raises a question: Will The Winds of Winter double down on shock value, or will it find a more grounded emotional rhythm?

As of early 2026, Martin remains 'struggling' with the massive manuscript, having completed roughly 1,100 to 1,200 pages — the same figure he cited in late 2022 — leaving another 400 to 500 pages to go. Given that previous instalments increased the level of surprise 'tenfold', the stakes for the next book are higher than ever.

Martin Defends Winds Of Winter as Gritty Historical Truth

While Sanderson finds the world of Westeros too bleak to be entirely believable, George R.R. Martin views his work through a very different lens. For the 77-year-old author, the label 'unrealistic' misinterprets his commitment to historical accuracy. In an interview with Time magazine, Martin explained that his work blends the 'magical appeal of fantasy' with the 'realistic elements of historical fiction'.

Martin draws inspiration from the actual Middle Ages, a period he describes as far grittier than most modern fantasy dares to depict. His narratives are heavily influenced by real-world events, such as the Wars of the Roses and the Glencoe Massacre, which served as the model for the infamous Red Wedding. Killing off beloved characters and subverting expectations is not simply for shock value; it is a reaction to the predictability of the genre.

'As much as I love historical fiction, my problem with historical fiction is that you always know what's going to happen,' Martin said. By blending fantasy into a historical framework, he breaks those constraints, keeping suspense — which he believes is 'what people read books for' — alive throughout The Winds of Winter.

The philosophical divide also explains why Sanderson would never finish Martin's work, should the need arise. Beyond personal religious beliefs, Sanderson finds Martin's work 'fundamentally pessimistic'.

He prefers stories where, despite darkness, there is always a 'spark of hope.' By contrast, the Game of Thrones television finale left many viewers with a sense of gloom, suggesting The Winds of Winter may follow a similarly dark path.

However, with the final planned book titled A Dream of Spring, there is a suggestion that Martin might eventually deliver the 'hope' Sanderson finds lacking. Martin has insisted that giving up now would feel like a 'total failure', though he admits the book is late and has recently criticised 'rude' health speculation from impatient fans.