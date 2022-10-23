NBA legend Kobe Bryant is still well and truly alive in the minds of millions of basketball fans around the world. However, former teammate Lamar Odom shared that the departed star is still very much in his life thanks to regular nocturnal visits.

The internet is still full of videos and tributes commemorating Bryant's life and career more than two years since he died in a tragic helicopter crash with his daughter and seven other people in January 2020. However, Odom claims that he is lucky enough to be able to communicate with the Black Mamba from the afterlife.

"Kobe comes to me in my dreams. When I was in my reality show, I was locked in the house for 26 days, he came to see me at least 4 times. The last one was particularly real. He told me something I'll never forget," he said, in an interview quoted by Marca.

"We were competing in a 3-point contest, and at one point he simply turned to me and said, 'Lamar, the afterlife is nothing like what people say'."

Odom then admitted that he was confused upon waking up from the dream. He said that he was not sure what kind of message the departed star was trying to tell him. "I didn't know how to take that statement," he said.

Odom then hinted that he is able to ask Bryant questions and some kind of dialogue exists between them. "I tried to integrate his words and since then I can't think of anything else. Now I ask him to tell me what I should focus on, and I go for it," said Odom.

However, Odom did not seem to divulge exactly what Bryant has told him to focus on. Nevertheless, he is currently busy rebuilding his life after hitting rock bottom in October 2015, when he was found unresponsive at a brothel in Nevada.

He was found to have suffered kidney failure, heart attacks and several strokes after having abused illegal narcotics in the days prior to the incident. His ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, even delayed their divorce from being finalised so that she could legally assist him during his recovery as she was still able to make medical decisions for him as his legal wife. She only proceeded with the divorce filing after he got back on his feet a year later.

Earlier this year, he entered the limelight once more as part of the reality TC show "Celebrity Big Brother."