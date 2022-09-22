Following the footsteps of PSG star Kylian Mbappe, former NBA player Lamar Odom is the latest high profile athlete who is being linked with a transgender woman. The former LA Lakers player has been spending time with transgender actress Daniielle Alexis, although the real nature of their relationship is still unknown.

Their closeness came to light after Alexis posted a photo with the former baller, praising him with a touching caption. "One of the most beautiful humans I've met," she said.

The Australian actress did not confirm the status of her relationship with Odom, who was previously married to reality TV star Khloe Kardashian. Despite the mystery surrounding their closeness, speculations are rife that the 42-year-old athlete is dating the transgender actress.

Alexis even hinted the same in a more recent post, with her seen puckering her lips as if she was about to kiss Odom. Her caption also hinted that they woke up together after she said: "It's always blessings from us 🙏🏽❤️ Lamar says hi this morning to everyone too."

The news of Odom's possible relationship comes at the heels of reports claiming that Mbappe is dating transgender model Ines Rau. The pair did not confirm the status of their relationship either, but they were seen enjoying a holiday together with a group of other people earlier in the summer in Cannes. During a day out on a luxury yacht, Mbappe was photographed carrying Rau in his arms.

While Alexis is an Australian actress, Rau is a French model of Algerian descent. Her claim to fame is becoming the first openly transgender "Playmate of the Month" for the world renowned Playboy Magazine. She underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was only 16 years old.

Regardless of the rumours, Mbappe is still being linked with other women. Just weeks after the photos of him with Rau came out, tabloids are now linking him with model Rose Bertram, who is the ex of former PSG player Gregory van der Wiel.