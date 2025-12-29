After nearly two decades shaping modern reality television, Kris Jenner is reportedly paying close attention to a rare challenge outside her family's control.

A report suggests the Kardashian matriarch has privately acknowledged the rapid rise of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a Hulu show said to be attracting growing audiences late into 2025.

While insiders claim Jenner sees the surge as a 'temporary risk,' the moment highlights how quickly streaming audiences can pivot in today's crowded reality TV landscape.

Mormon Wives' Streaming Momentum Draws Attention

The claims originate from a Star magazine exclusive, which cites unnamed insiders saying The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has gained significant traction on Hulu and Disney+ toward the end of the year. According to the report, interest peaked following a Season Three reunion special that aired on 4 December 2025.

'Huge numbers of people are discovering the show every week,' one source told Star Magazine, adding that executives at Hulu and parent company Disney are said to be aware of the momentum.

No official viewing figures have been released, and neither Hulu nor Disney has publicly commented on any rankings shift.

What Sets Mormon Wives Apart

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered in 2023 and centres on a group of Mormon influencers, often referred to as 'MomTokers,' who built substantial followings online before transitioning to television.

According to a report, the show's mix of faith, family life, and influencer culture has struck a chord with younger streaming audiences. Disney has previously confirmed that the reunion episode was produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, known for unscripted series including Bling Empire and My Unorthodox Life.

Jenner Reportedly Labels the Threat 'Temporary'

Despite the buzz, Star claims Jenner remains outwardly unfazed. One insider described her view of the situation as pragmatic, suggesting she believes the Kardashian brand is strong enough to weather short-term competition. Jenner reportedly regarded Mormon Wives as a 'temporary risk' rather than a threat.

That said, the report also claims Jenner is watching developments closely. Sources told the magazine she understands how rapidly streaming trends evolve and how new formats can capture attention, even if she is reluctant to frame the moment as a genuine power shift.

No direct comment has been issued by Jenner or her representatives regarding the claims.

A Reality TV Empire Faces Changing Tastes

Jenner has overseen the Kardashian family's dominance of unscripted television since the debut of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. The original show ran for 20 seasons before evolving into The Kardashians in 2022.

While the Hulu reboot remains one of the platform's flagship reality properties, the reported rise of Mormon Wives reflects shifting viewer preferences. Industry observers have noted growing demand for niche, influencer-driven formats alongside established celebrity franchises.

Why the Moment Matters

Whether The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives proves to be a passing trend or a lasting competitor remains unclear. What is certain is that the claims, as reported by Star, point to a rare moment when even reality television's most enduring dynasty is being forced to take notice.

In an era of endless content and fleeting attention, the reported ratings jolt underscores a simple truth of the streaming age: dominance is never permanent.