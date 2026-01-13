Mark Ruffalo expressed deep anguish over the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, denouncing federal agents as 'stormtroopers' during a raw red carpet moment at the Golden Globes. Visibly shaken, the actor drew attention to the death of the 37‑year‑old US citizen, who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis on 7 January.

Good's killing has sparked protests and intensified political divisions, with community members challenging official claims of self‑defence. A mother of three, poet, and member of the LGBTQI+ community, she is being remembered for her kindness as calls for accountability grow louder.

The Fatal Encounter

The shooting unfolded in a residential area near East 33rd and 34th Street, where ICE agents were conducting operations as part of a broader immigration enforcement surge ordered by the Trump administration. Good had just dropped her six-year-old at school and was driving home with her wife when her Honda SUV encountered the officers.

Video footage shows agent Jonathan Ross approaching the vehicle, which was stopped diagonally on Portland Avenue. As Good began to turn away, Ross fired three shots through the windscreen, killing her instantly. Federal officials insist she attempted to run him over, but eyewitnesses and analysis of the footage suggest she was steering clear, with the car moving forward slowly.

Bystanders, including a doctor, were barred from aiding her for six minutes until emergency services arrived.

Ross, an experienced officer previously injured in a similar incident, remains unnamed officially, though identified through court records. The event marks the ninth ICE shooting since September 2025, heightening scrutiny on tactics.

Ruffalo's Red Carpet Outcry

At the Golden Globes on 11 January, Ruffalo turned the spotlight to Good's death, wearing a 'Be Good' pin in her honour alongside stars like Wanda Sykes and Jean Smart. Pointing to the badge, he told reporters, 'This is for her,' referring to the Minneapolis tragedy.

In a candid interview, the actor admitted, 'I gotta be honest, I'm not feeling so great. Renee Good was murdered in our streets today. We've got literal stormtroopers running around terrorising citizens.'

He criticised US President Donald Trump for claiming immunity from the law, linking the stance to broader political chaos. Ruffalo's words resonated online, amplifying calls for reform. On X, he shared a petition urging ICE to exit cities, stating, 'Please help in demanding ICE get out of our cities.'

Please help in demanding ICE get out of our cities. https://t.co/8sIoy1eJE6 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 9, 2026

The moment drew mixed reactions, with some praising his allyship and others decrying celebrity activism at awards shows. Vigils and social media tributes have honoured Good, described by her wife Becca as 'made of sunshine.'

Political and Public Backlash

Trump defended the agent, claiming Good was 'disorderly' and had run him over in self-defence, though videos contradict this. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem echoed that ICE operations would continue. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey bluntly told ICE to 'get the f*** out' of the city, deeming their account 'bullshit.' Governor Tim Walz proclaimed 9 January as Renee Good Day.

Congress is debating oversight, with Democrats pushing for investigations and limits on cooperation. Protests have spread to Los Angeles and Portland, where two people were injured in another ICE-related shooting.

As of 13 January 2026, the FBI is investigating the ICE shooting that left Renee Good dead, with Good's family exploring legal action against ICE. Her orphaned child is supported by extended family, while nationwide efforts seek policy changes to prevent such tragedies. Community leaders stress unity amid rising tensions.