Gun rights activist Kyle Rittenhouse has drawn widespread criticism after claiming fluoride in drinking water is 'making people gay', urging followers to 'drink clean water' in a social media post that revived long-debunked conspiracy theories and prompted swift fact-checking from public health authorities.

The remarks, shared to Rittenhouse's account this week, were met with ridicule, anger and official corrections, with experts stressing there is no scientific evidence linking water fluoridation to sexual orientation.

The post, shared to his social media account, revived debunked conspiracies about water fluoridation and discussions about his sexuality.

Health authorities have repeatedly said there is no evidence linking fluoride to sexual orientation.

Rittenhouse's statement directly contradicts decades of public health research. In the United States, fluoride is added to public water supplies at a regulated level of 0.7 milligrams per litre to help prevent tooth decay. Health agencies, including the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, have consistently said there is no link between fluoride exposure and sexual orientation.

Prove me wrong. The fluoride in our water is making people gay. Drink clean water. — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) January 9, 2026

A community note attached to the post highlighted this consensus, explaining that studies and health agencies do not report any effect of fluoride on whether someone is gay. The note framed the claim as misinformation rather than opinion, pointing readers towards established scientific guidance rather than online speculation.

Social Media Blasts Rittenhouse

The responses beneath Rittenhouse's post quickly called out the absurdity of the claim, with only one reply supporting his claim, saying 'its the atrazine but yes its the water.' Rittenhouse responded approvingly with 'Bingo'.

Others were far less charitable. One comment bluntly stated, 'Dude, we all know you're an idiot. You don't have to convince us anymore.' Another opted for insult over argument, saying, 'You've been drinking a lot of fluoride, Queen!' A similarly cutting reply mocked the logic of the claim by adding, 'That's probably just what your boyfriend is telling you, dear.'

Several comments focused on how often Rittenhouse returns to the topic of sexuality.

One read, 'This fussy little twat tweets more about being gay than any gay guy I know.' Another followed up with, 'How come every maga "hero" is such an embarrassing little cunt?'

Concerns About Misinformation

Other replies leaned into exaggeration to underline how unscientific the claim sounded. One joked, 'Prove me wrong. A human cannot 1v1 a polar bear.' Another added, 'Water is now responsible for giving Kyle gay thoughts.'

A separate comment said, 'I was going to argue with you. Then I re-read your post and realised you were posting a receipt. Okay queen,' suggesting the claim applies to Rittenhouse himself.

Some questioned how Rittenhouse reached the conclusion at all. 'That's not how science works. Prove yourself right. You can't prove a negative. Until then, you're just this guy,' one reply said, criticising the challenge he issued to critics. Others were more dismissive, asking, 'Is that what you're blaming it on? You must have drank a lot of it'.

The pile-on continued with remarks about his fame after the shooting that killed 2 men, including, 'Is this what you've chosen to do with your weirdly-won "fame?''.

Fluoride and Sexuality Claims: Is It True?

Conspiracy theories linking water treatment to social change have circulated for decades, often resurfacing during political flashpoints. In this case, critics argued the comment was designed less to persuade people to drink clean water, but more to put forward a political idea about sexuality.

Another reply captured that sentiment by saying, 'You are symbolic of young Republicans!' framing the post as a conservative expression.

To be clear, there is no scientific evidence that fluoride in drinking water can change a person's sexual orientation, similar to claims that fluoridation is used for mind control or population manipulation. These theories persist online but lack peer-reviewed support.

At recommended levels, fluoride is considered safe. The most commonly cited side effect is dental fluorosis, a cosmetic condition that can cause faint white marks on teeth if children consume too much fluoride while their teeth are developing. In mild cases, it is harmless and purely visual. Health risks only emerge at much higher exposure levels, far above what is present in treated drinking water.

As misinformation continues to spread rapidly on social platforms, health experts stress the importance of relying on verified sources rather than viral claims. The episode highlights how quickly false narratives can gain traction — and how aggressively they are now challenged in real time.