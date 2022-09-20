Kyrie Irving is plotting his revenge on the Boston Celtics after his Brooklyn Nets were swept 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs last season. The point guard has made his peace with the "humbling" experience saying that it was meant to happen against his former team.

The Nets guard missed a big chunk of the 2021-22 season owing to his stance against the Covid-19 vaccination. Irving was not allowed to play his team's home games in Brooklyn, owing to the state of New York's mandate against unvaccinated athletes, before it was lifted late in March this year.

The Brooklyn franchise were marginally favoured going into the best of seven series against the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Irving was averaging 21.3 points per game, and he was only behind the Nets' leading scorer Kevin Durant, but the duo could not make a dent against the Celtics' rising stars.

"We got 4-0'd, my G," Irving said while gaming on Twitch, as quoted by TMZ Sports. "We got 4-0'd, bro. We needed that humbling experience, especially going against the Celtics. It was already built to be that matchup."

"Those youngins over there in Boston, I got to see them grow up," the former Celtics guard added. "To see them doing what they did last year on the final stage, making it that far, I'm glad they had to go through us."

Ben Simmons has joined Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, and the franchise will again be among the favourites again to progress from the Eastern Conference to the NBA Finals. Irving has no doubt that they will again face the Celtics in the playoffs this season, when he will look to exact his revenge for the 2021-22 playoffs mauling.

"We gon' see them again," the Brooklyn point guard said. "We gon' have to. They gon' be where they gon' be."

The pre-season for the 2022-23 NBA campaign gets underway on Sept. 30 with the Washington Wizards taking on reigning champions the Golden State Warriors. The regular season will tip-off on Oct. 18 with two blockbuster clashes - Celtics vs 76ers and the Warriors vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.