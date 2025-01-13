Amid the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, Prince Harry delivered an unexpected moment of kindness during a relief effort at the Pasadena Convention Centre on Friday. While helping distribute supplies to evacuees, the Duke of Sussex went out of his way to fulfil a simple yet touching request—a doughnut for an elderly man displaced by the fires.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, visited the relief centre to show their support and solidarity with those affected. Keeping a low profile, Meghan donned a Dodgers cap as a nod to her Los Angeles roots, while Harry opted for a black hat by local brand James Perse.

The Duke and Duchess Maintain a Low-Profile

The heartwarming exchange was shared by Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, who was assisting at the centre. According to the Mayor, Harry approached an elderly gentleman and asked if he would like anything from the food cart. When the man jokingly mentioned his wish for a doughnut, Harry stepped away and returned ten minutes later with exactly that.

The man's face lit up with gratitude, and he warmly quipped, "I guess I need my carbs and sugar." The act of kindness didn't go unnoticed, with the man adding, "If you ever run for office, you have my vote!"

This small yet poignant moment of connection has touched many, showcasing the Duke and Duchess's compassionate approach to supporting those in need.

The Royals Stand in Solidarity with Fire Victims

Meghan, who was also involved in the relief work, was seen offering words of comfort and emotional support to those who had suffered losses. The royal couple, who live near Santa Barbara, around 90 miles away from LA, dedicated themselves to helping wherever possible throughout the day.

While speaking to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Mayor Gordo said, 'It's great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected. It's very important. They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders.'

'No one knew they were serving food with masks. We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view first-hand some of the impacted areas, and then they wanted to visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and their neighbours,' he also shared.

According to earlier reports, the couple, parents to 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Prince Lilibet, welcomed friends into their home after the wildfires displaced them.

Netflix Postpones Meghan Markle's Series

Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing wildfires in Southern California, Netflix has postponed the Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle series until 4th March.

The series, filmed in the region, was initially slated for release this Wednesday. Netflix has fully supported the Duchess's decision to delay the release.

Current Situation of the Wildfire Devastation

The wildfires raging through Los Angeles have caused widespread devastation, claiming 24 lives and incinerating nearly 14,000 acres. Thousands of homes, including those of celebrities, have been lost.

President Joe Biden described the scene as 'like a war zone' and warned of a potential increase in the death toll.

Officials Warn of Continues Fire Danger

Fire Chief Anthony Marrone issued a stark warning, stating that high winds and low humidity will continue to fuel the fires until at least Wednesday.

