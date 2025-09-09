Rupert Murdoch, 94, has sealed a long-awaited family settlement, finally ending years of bitter wrangling over control of his global media empire. Signed in the US on Monday, the deal cements Lachlan Murdoch as the undisputed heir.

The outcome is pivotal: the Murdoch dynasty controls powerhouse outlets from Fox News to The Wall Street Journal and The Times. The settlement not only secures Lachlan's rise but also reveals why his siblings ultimately stepped aside.

Murdoch 'Succession' Battle Finally Ends

At the heart of the succession struggle was the family trust. Rupert Murdoch's four eldest children, Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James, once shared equal voting rights in Fox Corporation and News Corp.

But in 2024, a Nevada court struck down Rupert and Lachlan's attempt to alter the trust, keeping the family feud alive, according to NPR.

Last Monday's dramatic settlement ended the fight. Prudence, Elisabeth and James were bought out, each pocketing roughly $1.1 billion (£810 million) from a share sale.

Rupert's younger daughters, Grace and Chloe, will benefit financially from a new trust but wield no voting power.

Veteran editor Andrew Neil summed it up: 'Lachlan Murdoch is now king of the hill in a new trust that will have control of the organisation and he runs that without fear of interference from his siblings.'

From Media Prince to King

The deal formally anointed Lachlan Murdoch as Rupert's chosen heir. The BBC reported Rupert hailing his eldest son as a 'chip off the old block,' a signal that the empire's conservative identity will remain intact.

James Murdoch's departure cleared the path. Once co-chair, James had publicly condemned Fox News for its climate coverage and for amplifying Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. His exit ensured Lachlan's uncontested rise.

What Lachlan Controls

Through the new trust, Lachlan commands both Fox Corporation and News Corp. His empire includes Fox News, Fox Sports, and Fox Broadcasting, alongside The Wall Street Journal, The Times, and The New York Post.

He serves as Executive Chair and Chief Executive of Fox Corporation and as Chair of News Corp. Rupert retains the honorary title of chairman emeritus but no operational power.

News Corp stressed: 'The leadership, vision and management by the company's chair, Lachlan Murdoch, will continue to be important to guiding the company's strategy and success.'

Quick Facts on Lachlan Murdoch

Background & Education

Born in London in 1971, Lachlan studied philosophy at Princeton University, graduating in 1994.

Career Path

He cut his teeth in the family's Australian media businesses before storming out in 2005 after clashing with Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. He returned in 2014 amid the phone-hacking scandal.

Rise in the Family Empire

Lachlan co-chaired 21st Century Fox with James until Disney's 2019 acquisition of major assets. James resigned the following year, leaving Lachlan as Rupert's closest ally.

Complicated Ties with Trump

As Fox's overseer, Lachlan shaped coverage of Donald Trump, including the decision not to air live hearings on the US Capitol riot. Fox remains a central conservative megaphone.

Wealth & Lifestyle

By September 2025, his net worth was estimated at $84 billion (£62 billion) through stock holdings. In Australia, he ranks among the richest with a fortune of AUD 3.75 billion (£1.83 billion). He owns luxury estates in Los Angeles and Sydney.