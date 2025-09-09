Rupert Murdoch has reached a $3.3 billion (£2.7 billion) settlement that guarantees his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, will inherit control of the family's global media assets. The agreement ends years of speculation and legal wrangling over succession, confirming Lachlan as the single figure of authority at the top of the empire.

The deal concludes one of the most publicised family disputes in the media world. For Murdoch, who stepped back from the day-to-day running of Fox Corporation and News Corp in 2023, it represents a decisive move to secure stability for the companies that include Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and The Sun.

Family Stakes Divided

Under the terms of the agreement, Murdoch's adult children James, Elisabeth and Prudence will each receive about $1.1 billion (£900 million). In exchange, they relinquish all interests in the family trust that controls voting shares in Fox and News Corp, according to the Financial Times. The transfer consolidates Lachlan's authority and leaves him with sole decision-making powers.

The deal follows a failed attempt in 2024 to alter the trust in Lachlan's favour without the consent of his siblings. That initiative, known as 'Project Harmony', was blocked by a Nevada court on grounds of bad faith. By negotiating a settlement this time, the Murdochs have avoided further litigation and eased concerns about instability at the companies.

Trust Rebuild

The new structure also provides for Murdoch's younger daughters, Grace and Chloe. They will benefit financially but hold no influence over management. The older siblings, meanwhile, are barred from returning as shareholders or decision-makers.

Analysts note the arrangement is designed to preserve Rupert Murdoch's editorial and political legacy. Lachlan, who has been running Fox Corporation in recent years, is expected to maintain the conservative editorial stance that has defined outlets such as Fox News and The Sun.

Media and Political Implications

The outcome has significance far beyond the boardroom. In the United States, Fox News continues to play a central role in shaping right-leaning politics. In the UK, The Sun continues to wield influence over electoral narratives. Consolidating control under Lachlan signals that the ideological direction of these outlets is unlikely to shift, according to AP News.

Critics argue the deal highlights concerns over concentrated media ownership and the impact of partisan coverage on public debate. Others stress that Lachlan faces broader commercial challenges, from declining newspaper circulation to tougher competition with digital platforms and streaming services. Regulatory scrutiny, particularly in the UK and Australia, is also likely to remain a concern.

End of the Succession Battle

For investors, the settlement provides long-sought clarity. By resolving the feud within the family, the companies removed a source of uncertainty that had weighed on shareholder confidence. Stability at the top, however, does not insulate the group from wider industry pressures, including shrinking advertising revenue and shifting consumer habits.

By resolving the succession battle, Rupert Murdoch has ensured a clear line of authority for the family's global media assets. Lachlan now inherits the responsibility of steering a vast and politically influential media empire through a rapidly changing landscape. His leadership will determine whether the Murdoch legacy can retain its reach and relevance in the decades to come.