The high-stakes second season of Taylor Sheridan's oil-patch drama Landman concluded on Sunday, 18 January 2026, with a finale that fundamentally reshaped the landscape of West Texas. Starring Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, the episode, titled 'Tragedy and Flies,' delivered a series of seismic shifts for the Norris family, culminating in Tommy's formal departure from M-Tex Oil and the birth of a new, independent venture.

Following the premiere, Thornton addressed the 'defiance and uneasiness' that defined the final moments of the season. Speaking in a post-finale briefing, the actor clarified that while his character has moved from the corporate shadow of the Miller family, the danger surrounding the 'Patch' has only intensified. 'Tommy is at a crossroads where he's finally the boss, but he's holding a tiger by the tail,' Thornton remarked, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The Birth of CTT Oil and the Gallino Connection

The finale's primary narrative pivot saw Cami Miller (Demi Moore) fire Tommy after a series of tactical disagreements over M-Tex's risk profile. In a move of calculated defiance, Tommy successfully poached the core M-Tex brain trust—including legal counsel Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) and treasurer Nate (Colm Feore)—to launch CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle. The name, representing 'Cooper, Tommy, and Thomas,' signals Tommy's intent to build a multi-generational legacy with his son, Cooper (Jacob Lofland), and father, T.L. (Sam Elliott).

However, this independence comes with a significant caveat. To fund the buy-back of Cooper's leases and launch drilling operations, Tommy turned to the cartel leader Gallino (Andy Garcia). The $62 million (£49 million) investment effectively ties the new company to organised crime, a development Thornton suggests will be a primary engine of 'uneasiness' in the already-confirmed third season. 'He's out from under Cami, but he's back in bed with the devil,' Thornton noted, according to TV Insider.

Symbolism of the Coyote

The episode concluded with a callback to the Season 1 finale: a silent encounter between Tommy and a coyote. While the first season's encounter represented Tommy's feeling of entrapment under his late boss Monty Miller, Thornton explains that this second sighting represents survival.

'In Season 1, he told the coyote to run because death was coming. This time, he stands his ground,' Thornton explained. The actor noted that he and showrunner Taylor Sheridan decided to strip the scene of dialogue to emphasise Tommy's internal resolve. According to Collider, the pair believed that the silent stare-down better conveyed the character's transition from an employee to a self-made predator in the oil fields.

What Lies Ahead for Season 3

Paramount+ officially renewed Landman for a third season in December 2025, just weeks after the Season 2 premiere set viewership records for the platform. Season 3 is expected to begin production in spring 2026, targeting a November release.

The upcoming episodes are set to explore the fallout of the Norris family's 'hostile takeover' of the local industry. With Tommy and Cami Miller now direct competitors, Thornton anticipates a 'major rivalry' that will test the long-standing history between the two characters. Furthermore, the trauma experienced by Ariana (Paulina Chávez) and Cooper following the assault featured in the finale is expected to remain a central emotional arc.

Despite online rumours suggesting a potential departure, Thornton has confirmed his commitment to the series. 'I'll be here as long as it plays out,' he told USA Today, dismissing exit reports as 'AI-generated crap.' With the foundations of CTT Oil now laid, the third season promises a return to the 'grit and danger' that defined the series' debut.