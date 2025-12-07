A TikTok video from late November has ignited fresh speculation about a possible romance between Hollywood actor Glen Powell and rising actress Michelle Randolph. In the clip captured at the iconic Texas dance hall Broken Spoke in Austin, the pair were seen swaying and twirling together on the dance floor — at one point, Powell spins Randolph around — prompting a flurry of attention from fans and entertainment media. A source told People that they looked 'super cute together and looked quite happy'.

According to reports, Powell, 37, and Randolph, 28, began exploring a connection around October 2025. The source described their romance as 'very new' and emphasised that the two have been keeping things low-key, quietly getting to know each other while balancing their busy schedules.

Behind the Names: Who are Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell

Michelle Randolph first gained public attention as a model before transitioning into acting. Her breakout came with the television series 1923, and she has since appeared in Landman, marking her as one of the emerging talents in Hollywood.

Randolph previously had a high-profile relationship with actor Gregg Sulkin, which began publicly in October 2018. The pair frequently appeared at red-carpet events and shared glimpses of their life on social media — but by 2023 their relationship quietly ended; photos were removed without an official statement.

Glen Powell is perhaps best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, The Hit Man, and Running Man. He has been fairly open about prioritising his career and avoiding public relationships in recent years.

In the past, Powell was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris from 2020 until their split in 2023. Their breakup coincided with intense media speculation spurred by his film press tours and co-star chemistry rumours.

What Insiders Say — And What Remains Unconfirmed

Several media outlets cite the same anonymous source: the pair started seeing each other in October and have spent time together over recent weeks, especially during a lull in filming commitments. Their connection reportedly stems from shared social circles in Los Angeles — Randolph is said to be friends with Powell's sister Leslie.

The insider noted that Randolph spent much of the last year in Texas filming Landman, which helped strengthen their bond over shared time in the state.

Further, the source claims Randolph has already met members of Powell's family and described her as 'sweet and lovely'. Despite that, they add that Powell 'does not want to be public with anyone or be in a serious relationship right now'.

Neither Powell nor Randolph has issued any public statement confirming their status. Their representatives have not responded to requests for comment, leaving all published details based on media reports and unnamed insiders.

What the Public Sees: The Viral Video and Media Buzz

The TikTok from Nov. 23 shows Powell and Randolph dancing together at Broken Spoke. They appear relaxed and connected, moving in sync amid a crowd of other dancers. In addition to their dance, the video shows Powell dancing with his mother, suggesting a casual night out rather than a staged event.

Following the clip, multiple news outlets reported that the pair have been 'casually seeing' each other for nearly two months, while emphasising that the relationship is still in its infancy. The coverage also connects Powell's known preference for privacy and his previous candid admission that he's not chasing love amid a hectic film career. Those remarks provide context for why the relationship would begin quietly, even if genuine.