Amid rumours of her second pregnancy, Lara Trump has steadfastly defended White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, calling the 28-year-old a 'machine' who will continue in her demanding role despite her maternity leave.

Leavitt, who recently revealed she would give birth to a daughter in May 2026, has persevered through significant responsibilities, including media appearances and campaign activities, despite her pregnancy.

'She's a Machine,' Says Lara Trump

Lara Trump commended Leavitt's work ethic, noting that she handled demanding duties effectively for most of President Trump's campaign.

Lara, a strong advocate for the Trump administration, recently told Fox News that Karoline Leavitt had no intention of leaving her position.

'Karoline Leavitt is a machine. She is incredible.' Trump dismissed rumours of maternity leave and new press secretaries, saying, 'And she's going nowhere.'

The press secretary has openly expressed gratitude to President Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for creating a pro-family atmosphere that helps her manage her work and parenting.

Leavitt has promised to balance the duties of the White House with her growing family. She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, already have a son who was born in July 2024.

'We're all going to be watching as Karoline Leavitt absolutely schools the fake news media while she's probably 8 and 9 months pregnant,' she added, highlighting Leavitt's resilience.

According to insiders, Leavitt's performance has silenced sceptics and demonstrated her ability to flourish under pressure as she prepares for her second child. The assurance that Leavitt's temporary leave won't interfere with operations is reinforced by Lara Trump's support.

Maternity Leave Speculation Dismissed

During Leavitt's absence, there were rumours about possible replacements, but Lara Trump forcefully put an end to them, stating that the press secretary is set in stone for the long run.

Trump has framed the family dynamic, Leavitt as a young mother in a crucial role, as a strength rather than a weakness, making it a talking point.

Leavitt's journey reflects the administration's drive for work-life balance, as her multitasking skills have earned her the moniker 'machine.'

As maternity leave draws near, focus turns to temporary arrangements, but Trump's remarks demonstrate his steadfast support for Leavitt's dual responsibilities.

According to RadarOnline, there is growing discussion about potential successors, including the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the US, Tricia McLaughlin of the Department of Homeland Security, who is being mentioned as one of the top contenders.

'She's the top choice for 90 per cent of the admin,' one insider told the Daily Mail, while another former White House official agreed: 'Tricia is a good name.'

However, Trump's remarks seemed intended to stifle that discussion, implying that any official transition won't take place until after Leavitt's maternity leave.

Balancing Family and Frontline Duties

'She's handled major duties effectively even while pregnant,' Lara said.

Drawing on her experience raising her first kid amid political turmoil, Leavitt intends to return after her leave, with her daughter expected in the spring. With Riccio's help and the White House's flexibility, she can easily return to her briefing responsibilities.

Lara Trump's public support portraying Leavitt as strong in the face of personal accomplishments highlights an empowerment narrative. Her comments raise the anticipation that Leavitt will remain well-known even when she becomes a mother again.

Regardless of whether she takes a lengthy leave of absence or returns shortly, the press secretary's role has become a focal point in broader conversations about work-life balance at the highest levels of government. How the White House will respond to this in the upcoming months is yet unknown.