The White House's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is bringing back debate over 'Christian conservative' values after the public discovered her marriage to 60‑year‑old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.

With a pairing that creates a 32‑year age gap, social media users question the power dynamics and what it says about values in conservative circles. On X, users' reactions were diverse. Some responded with personal opinions, comparisons, and reflections that ranged from accusations of opportunism to voices defending adult choice.

Karoline Leavitt is 28.



Nicholas Riccio is 60.



Leavitt’s husband was 32 when she was born and 50 when she turned 18. Riccio will also be 78 when this kid graduates high school.



X Comments on Karoline Leavitt and Husband's Age Gap

Leavitt and Riccio met in 2022 while she was campaigning for Congress in New Hampshire. Riccio, now 60 and a seasoned real estate developer with ownership of multiple properties in New Hampshire, was introduced to her by a mutual friend.

The pair became engaged in December 2023 and married in January 2025, just days before the second inauguration of President Donald Trump. Their first child, a son named Niko, was born in July 2024, and the couple announced in December 2025 that they were expecting a baby girl due in May 2026.

Leavitt's marriage, while legal and consensual, has attracted strong reactions because of the age difference between the pair. Some commenters have been sharply critical or even mocking. One user wrote they 'smell gold digger', implying that Leavitt's intentions might be driven by personal gain rather than love.

Other users questioned how much time Leavitt spends with her existing child, insinuating that the demands of her position and a large age gap might affect parenting. 'Does Karoline spend any time with the child she has now? Many of these 'pro‑family' MAGAs like Karoline and Erika Kirk seem to be outsourcing their child‑raising and family time'.

Not all responses were critical. One person drew from their own life, saying that 'it's not like the relationship began when she was a baby' and sharing that their own partner was older, but that it did not diminish the relationship's validity. Another commenter emphasised consent among adults, noting that having a significant age difference 'is not a crime' if both are consenting adults.

Age Gap in Christian Conservative Values

Critics, however, have framed the age gap as a symbol of what conservative circles champion as 'traditional values'. Supporters counter that personal relationships should not be judged through ideological lenses and that mutual respect and consent are what matter.

Some responses contextualised the age difference by comparing it to other situations. The original criticism said allowing such an age gap is why the US has Trump as president now.

A user also shared the sentiment by calling out the '32 year age difference' and contrasted it with a past accusation against US President Donald Trump involving an alleged crime with a 35‑year age gap, stating: 'DT was accused of r@ping a 13 year old girl when he was 48. 35 year age difference'.

Leavitt Opens Up About Age Gap With Husband

Leavitt has openly acknowledged the unusual nature of her marriage in past interviews, calling the age difference 'very unusual' when asked directly, and saying she honestly hadn't found partners her own age who matched her maturity and life goals.

She also spoke candidly about her family's initial concerns, explaining that her parents were uneasy about the age gap until they got to know Riccio's character and saw how he treats her with respect. In the end, the White House's press secretary says the bond between her and her husband is an 'atypical love story'.