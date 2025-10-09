Fandy, a Twitch Star Streamer, just broke the internet after streaming her home birth live on the platform. She's the first one in history to do it.

She's a well-known streamer on Twitch, playing games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Mortal Sin, Ragnarok M: Classic, Grand Theft Auto (GTA), and Overwatch.

Her Twitch following is 370k, but she's also quite popular on X, Instagram, and TikTok. On X, she got around 413.6k followers, 63.3k followers on TikTok, and 300k followers on Instagram.

Hi twitter my water just broke so I think I’m going this live



Baby time :) https://t.co/oHQbLm3wTi pic.twitter.com/andlg7l7NM — ғᴀɴᴅʏ (@fandybtw) October 7, 2025

On 7th of October, Fandy turned to X, informing fans that her water broke and she would stream for the internet world to witness her transition into motherhood.

The streamer documented this milestone live on her Twitch account, where tens of thousands of viewers tuned in. The setup was arranged in their living room, where a small inflatable pool could be seen. Fandy was joined by her husband, Adam, her two midwives to ensure that everything is safe, and a few close friends. The entire labor process lasted eight and a half hours.

After eight hours of labor, the 32-year-old US streamer welcomed her and Adam's first child, Luna.

This whole stunt broke the internet, even getting the attention of Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, who jumped into the livestream to congratulate the new parents.

'Fandy. Best of luck and congratulations. Wishing you the best in this journey,' Clancy commented.

Who's Fandy?

Aside from being a Twitch streamer and a social media personality, Fandy is also a model and a singer based in Austin, Texas. Not just that, she also runs an OnlyFans account.

Based on her Twitch account's about page, she's been a long-time content creator, starting her career way back in 2015.

Back in April this year, Fandy shared some great news on her Instagram—she's a mom! She posted a picture holding a sonogram picture of her baby with the caption, 'I'm having a baby :) due Oct 18th! Future Gladiator Inc. Super excited for this next chapter in life with @adamaxbro ♥️.'

The Twitch community is so excited with this news, Emeelzia commented, 'omg, huge congrats!! 'n so excited for y'all.'

Another online streamer named Amouranth commented, 'Ahh, just saw this! Congrats, so excited for you!!'

The Netizen's Verdict

During Fandy's homebirth livestream, the word spread. The chat was suddenly filled with unfamiliar viewers who don't usually follow Fandy's streams. This was also the time when viewers began debating about the livestream.

Some called the stunt 'cringe' and 'potentially unsafe'. While others questioned whether this kind of content was allowed under Twitch's guidelines. One viewer wrote, 'This is very interesting, but I'm kinda shocked at how this wouldn't be banned, knowing how Twitch operates.'

However, it turned out to be fine, as the concern was quickly addressed when the CEO himself dropped by to wish Fandy well—subtly giving a green light for this kind of content.

No Rules About Streaming Live Birth

According to Twitch's Community Guidelines, it prohibits graphic content, nudity, and sexual content, which was not showcased on Fandy's livestream since she's beyond the camera frame. The platform does allow educational content, but realistically, a rule about birthing a baby live on Twitch hasn't existed.

In a nutshell, netizens are divided about this stunt.

Some are happy and congratulated Fandy, but some bashed her, 'You actually have no shame, do you? Milking your literally barely born child for content is so incredibly disgusting.'

As of now, Fandy is still on Twitch and thanked the streaming community for joining her during this special moment.